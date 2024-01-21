Panera Faces A Third Lawsuit Over Its Controversial Charged Lemonade

Panera is continuing to face legal woes due to its caffeine-packed Charged Lemonade. The national bakery and cafe chain has been hit with its third lawsuit connected to Charged Lemonade. The first two were prompted by the deaths of 21-year-old Sarah Katz in 2022 and 46-year-old Dennis Brown in 2023. According to a report by NBC News, both had health conditions that required them to avoid caffeine and energy drinks, but an attorney for the families claimed the company presented the lemonade in a way that made it look harmless. Now, yet another lawsuit has been filed, this one by a Rhode Island woman who claims she experienced health issues after consuming the beverage.

According to 28-year-old Lauren Skerritt, the lemonade left her with "permanent cardiac injuries." Per the filing, Skerritt was an athlete who didn't have health problems before drinking 2.5 servings of the lemonade last April. After consuming the beverage, she had palpitations and dizziness. Skerritt went to the emergency room and discovered she had atrial fibrillation, also known as AFib. Characterized by a fast and irregular heart rhythm, the condition raises the risk of having a stroke, heart failure, and other difficulties. In Skerritt's case, a series of symptoms has allegedly persisted, including an irregularly rapid heartbeat, brain fog, and weakness.