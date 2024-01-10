The USDA's New Summer EBT Program Will Provide Groceries For 21 Million Children

The U.S. Department of Agriculture has announced via press release that beginning in the summer of 2024, a new grocery benefits program targeted at children will launch in 35 states, five U.S. territories, and four tribes. This program, known as the Summer Electronic Benefit Transfer (Summer EBT), will fill the food insecurity gaps some children may experience when school is not in session. The states, territories, and tribes that have signed on to the program so far are estimated to be providing meals to nearly 21 million children this summer.

The program works by providing families $120 per eligible child for the summer. This money can then be used to purchase food from grocery stores, farmers' markets, and other applicable retailers. As of now, it is estimated that the Summer EBT will provide relief to around 70% of children currently eligible for the program, with hopes that this number will continue to expand in the future. One of the secondary main goals of the Summer EBT program is to provide children with the opportunity to have access to a more balanced, healthy diet. Providing financial freedom with grocery money allows families to include more fruits and vegetables in their grocery hauls.

"Summer grocery benefits are becoming a reality for many communities across the nation and for tens of millions of children who will receive the nutrition they need to grow, learn, and thrive," said Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack.