Walmart Introduces Bettergoods, An Elevated Grocery Brand To Rival Target's Good & Gather

Marking its largest private-brand food launch in 20 years, Walmart has announced the release of its new elevated food brand, bettergoods. While many of the products that will be available under the bettergoods brand name are already available at your local Walmart, the full lineup will slowly be released over the coming months. An obvious competitor is Target's Good & Gather brand, which has offered Target customers premium food products since 2019.

Target may have the lead on this product idea, but it's in for some stiff competition now that bettergoods has arrived. At face value, both stores offer similar products. You can buy electronics, clothes, and household goods alongside your groceries at both locations. But that hasn't translated to equal success in every department. Walmart is widely considered one of the most affordable grocery stores in recent years, with a larger selection of groceries to choose from. That translates into higher grocery sales for Walmart across the board.

Until now, Target has been able to capitalize on a customer base looking for higher-quality food products. Whether Walmart's bettergoods brand will be enough to entice new customers to its stores remains to be seen, but at the very least, it expands its market appeal. Walmart's commitment to providing good quality for a great price translates to the new food brand as well, with many of the products carrying a price tag under $5. In a market where shoppers are looking for ways to tighten their budgets without sacrificing quality, bettergoods is primed to perform well.