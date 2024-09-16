Chipotle Debuts Autocado, An Avocado-Peeling Robot, At One Of Its Locations

There's a lot of chatter in the public square around the advancement of robotics and artificial intelligence, and a core feature of this conversation revolves around how these technologies will affect the job market. Although the pace of adoption isn't quite as severe as some doomsayers were suggesting, more and more companies are investing in automation. The latest company working with robotics? Chipotle. In 2023, Chipotle announced that it was testing a robot to help with guacamole prep. It appears the testing phase is over now, as the company announced that it has already begun using this new robot at its Huntington Beach, CA location.

Meet the Autocado, a machine that takes whole avocados and processes them by cutting, coring, and peeling them. The Autocado is the result of a collaboration between Chipotle and Vebu, a robotics company that Chipotle has heavily invested in through its Cultivate Next venture fund. Vebu refers to its machines as "cobots" (collaborative robots), which is strikingly soft language to use for the technology set to upend everything we know about how a market economy can function. Whether the cobot title will stick, only time can tell, but the Autocado will likely roll out to more locations in the coming weeks or months to help cut down on prep time. The machine can process a single avocado start to finish in roughly 26 seconds, which could seem a little slow for a machine; though its speed will likely only improve from here.