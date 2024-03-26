12 Best Water Bottles That Don't Contain Lead

The craze for Stanley drinkware ramped up in 2023 thanks to the brand's Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler, a 40-ounce vacuum-sealed cup that boasts a comfortable handle, straw, and the endorsement of users on TikTok. The craze for the Stanley tumbler is still alive and well, with the brand selling out of its limited-edition colors within minutes. However, Stanley took a hit when a series of TikTok videos revealed that the cups contained traces of lead. Stanley admitted this but noted that users shouldn't be concerned about the heavy metal because the vacuum insulation layer is covered with stainless steel to prevent exposure.

While you are likely safe from lead exposure, it can be dangerous if the bottle breaks or is weakened by wear and tear. Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, impair growth and development, cause learning and behavior challenges, and lead to hearing and speech problems. Luckily, there are an array of lead-free bottles and tumblers out there that will keep drinkers of all ages safe. Here are some of the best options on the market.