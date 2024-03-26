12 Best Water Bottles That Don't Contain Lead
The craze for Stanley drinkware ramped up in 2023 thanks to the brand's Quencher H.20 FlowState tumbler, a 40-ounce vacuum-sealed cup that boasts a comfortable handle, straw, and the endorsement of users on TikTok. The craze for the Stanley tumbler is still alive and well, with the brand selling out of its limited-edition colors within minutes. However, Stanley took a hit when a series of TikTok videos revealed that the cups contained traces of lead. Stanley admitted this but noted that users shouldn't be concerned about the heavy metal because the vacuum insulation layer is covered with stainless steel to prevent exposure.
While you are likely safe from lead exposure, it can be dangerous if the bottle breaks or is weakened by wear and tear. Lead exposure can damage the brain and nervous system, impair growth and development, cause learning and behavior challenges, and lead to hearing and speech problems. Luckily, there are an array of lead-free bottles and tumblers out there that will keep drinkers of all ages safe. Here are some of the best options on the market.
Klean Kanteen Stainless Steel Water Bottles
Klean Kanteen is one of our favorite bottle brands. It snagged the number one spot in our list of tumbler brands, partly due to its commitment to safety and the environment. The B Corp's products are certified climate-neutral and are affiliated with 1% For the Planet, which makes it a feel-good buy for any consumer. Klean Kanteen's products are all lead-free because the brand uses silica or glass plugs to vacuum seal its bottles, rather than the industry standard of soldered lead. The bottles are also made with BPA-free liners.
Its tumblers are available in many different shapes and colors. Water drinkers will appreciate the brand's 16 and 26-ounce tumblers, while coffee lovers will love the cafe caps that prevent hot beverages from sloshing everywhere. In addition to standard water bottles, you can also purchase 10-ounce lowball and wine tumblers. This brand even carries tumbler sets, like its Smoothie Kit, with stainless steel, silicon-tipped straws, and straw cleaners.
Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler
Hydro Flask is another company that does not use lead in its bottle manufacturing process. More than a decade ago, Hydro Flask created an innovative way to vacuum seal bottles without the use of lead. While this process is more costly than the industry standard, it completely removed this heavy metal from its product line.
Hydro Flask carries tumblers with liquid capacities ranging from 6 to 42 ounces, which are available in several different colors. Its tumblers have a lifetime warranty and are eligible for a trade-in incentive to ensure old, well-loved tumblers are properly recycled. Individuals who send in their bottles will receive a $5 credit to use on a future purchase.
Hydro Flask also offers an All Around Bundle, which includes four tumblers at a discounted price. This is perfect for folks who want to have multiple tumblers when one is in the wash or inevitably forgotten about in a car cup holder.
Owala FreeSip
We can't talk about trendy bottles without mentioning Owala. This brand notes that it has not, nor has it ever, used lead in its manufacturing process. The Owala FreeSip bottle, which is also phthalate and BPA-free, is the brand's flagship product and was even awesome enough to earn our top pick of popular water bottle brands. It's designed with a built-in straw, but you can also flip it out to use the wide-mouth opening. This innovation earned this product a spot as one of Time's Best Inventions of 2023.
The FreeSip bottle comes in five different size options ranging from 19 ounces to 40 ounces and is available in an array of colors. You can even customize the cap color to complement the body of the bottle. The coolest thing about this bottle, though, is its special-edition designs. These Color Drops are only available for a short time and sell out rather quickly.
Simple Modern Insulated Stainless Steel Tumbler
If you're looking for a tumbler that is truly toxin-free, Simple Modern is a great choice. Not only are its products lead-free, but they are also free of BPA, regulated phthalates, and cadmium.
Simple Modern's products are safe yet affordable. Its tumblers resemble the Stanley and come in sizes ranging from 24 to 50 ounces, with prices starting at under $20. Plus, Simple Modern also offers opportunities for personalization to make your bottle uniquely yours.
The brand has an impressive array of bottles and styles besides the tumblers. This includes an extensive catalog of stainless steel water bottles in a variety of colors. It even has whimsical themed bottles, like the Mickey Cup, designed for kids or Disney lovers. Besides Disney, Simple Modern offers tumblers featuring several iconic character brands, including Star Wars, Marvel, DC, and Nickelodeon. If you're stuck on gift ideas for a friend who has everything, consider customizing one of these themed tumblers for a gift they'll remember forever.
Pura Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle
One way to ensure that you are using safe products is to buy ones that carry certifications. You may have heard of certifications like the Non-GMO Project or USDA Organic, but you may not have heard of the Made Safe certification. This non-profit, third-party certifier examines products to ensure they do not contain any of the 6,500 harmful compounds and additives they deem unsafe — including heavy metals like lead.
Pura makes a line of kid-friendly stainless steel sippy cups, bottles with straw lids, and sports bottles that carry the Made Safe certification. These adorable options include silicone straws and sports tops, vent tops, sipper spouts, and natural vent nipples. Like other brands, its products come in many different shapes and sizes to fit every age. While it doesn't offer as many color options as other brands, Pura is an excellent one-stop shop for water bottles for the whole family.
Hydro Cell Stainless Steel Bottles
Hydro Cell offers a more affordable option compared to some of the high-end brands we looked at. Its products are free of lead and BPA and are California Proposition 65 compliant. This legislation requires businesses to notify consumers if its products contain any of the dozens of harmful chemicals (like lead) on the Prop 65 list. Hydro Cell's bottles undergo annual certifications to ensure additional safety for consumers.
The Hydro Cell stainless steel bottle is made from high-quality food-grade stainless steel. It features a BPA-free cap and a powder paint coating. The bottle is double-walled, triple-insulated, and vacuum-sealed to keep liquids cool.
While the bottles aren't flashy and don't have handles, Hydro Cell's products are a good deal. They come in sizes ranging from 16 to 32 ounces, in standard or wide-mouth options, and in a variety of colors. If you're seeking simplicity, this is the brand for you.
Winsa Glass Tumbler
If you're looking for a lead-free, non-metal bottle, Winsa's glass tumblers are for you. While you have to be more careful with a glass tumbler — no tossing it like a baseball, please — it comes with a protective sleeve to minimize the risk of breaking. It's also made of thick, sturdy, and dishwasher-safe borosilicate glass.
Even with the silicone sleeve, Winsa's tumbler looks more sophisticated than a Stanley Cup. This product is also unique because it features a boba straw specially designed for drinking bubble tea. The straw is wider than a conventional one, so you can slurp up the tapioca pearls without them getting stuck.
However, Winsa's glass tumblers are not insulated, so they won't keep your drink cold for long. Still, the bottle's simplicity and functionality make it a great option. You can order these tumblers directly from Amazon. You can choose from four size options, ranging from 24 to 46 ounces, and eight sleeve colors. All of these bottles are priced under $30 and eligible for Amazon Prime, which makes them a good deal for getting your hydration in.
Nomader Collapsible Water Bottle
If you're looking for something completely unique, check out Nomander's collapsible water bottle. This is an excellent option for someone who travels a lot. It's made of BPA-free food-grade silicone and is collapsible for easy packing and storing. The bottles are TSA-approved as carry-ons, which makes them a great travel option. Plus, it's heat-resistant and safe for freezing, so you can use it to store hot or cold liquids and put it in your dishwasher to clean. And no worries about dropping it; it's spill-resistant and quite durable.
Nomader states that these bottles are free from BPA, BPS, lead, PVC, phthalates, and other harmful compounds. Although the bottle only comes in a 25-ounce size option, you can select from eight colors. It also comes with a carry strap and can be hung on a carabiner. Nomader's products also have a lifetime warranty, but we're not sure you'll ever need it!
Lifefactory Glass Water Bottle
Another excellent lead-free bottle option is Lifefactory. Its glass bottles are simple in design and come wrapped in a silicone sleeve for added protection. The bottles are available in many colors and in sizes ranging from 12 to 22 ounces and are all priced under $30. Lifefactory also features glass bottles in silicone sleeves for babies and toddlers.
Lifefactory does offer something that none of the other brands we looked at offer: a ceramic tumbler. This 12-ounce container with a lid is available in only one size and two colors. The top half is white with an etched pattern, while the smooth bottom comes in either desert rose or soft mint. It's a beautiful-looking tumbler that's bound to be appreciated for its design. Plus, it's dishwasher-safe and BPA-free — which makes cleaning a breeze. This is not the trendiest or most widely-known cup available, but it is cost-effective.
Sigg Aluminum Water Bottles
You can rest assured that your water will be safe with Sigg. Its aluminum bottles do not contain nickel in the coating, and the brand adheres to safe testing standards. It has been reported that its stainless steel, vacuum-insulated bottles are also lead-free. Its Thermo Flask line is made with insulating material that keeps your liquids hot or cold, which is perfect for trips and hikes. The bottles are available in four size options and simple colors like black, white, and brushed metal.
Sigg's signature item is its Water Bottle Shield Therm One, which keeps up to 1 liter of liquid cold for up to three days. You can also store hot liquids in it for up to 10 hours. Shield Therm One's stainless steel bottle is made from recycled products and adheres to European Union food safety standards. The bottle sells out frequently, so you should get it while it's in stock.
JoyJolt Glass Water Bottle
JoyJolt's 20-ounce tumbler is a great replacement for your Stanley. It's made from borosilicate glass and comes with a heat-proof silicone protective sleeve. This product is lead, BPA, and BPS-free. This bottle ships with a bamboo lid and is available in five colors. You can also purchase a taller, 20-ounce bottle from the brand; it comes with the same features, along with a carrying strap. Both of these options would make great choices to take with you to the gym or fill with your favorite iced coffee to drink from at your desk.
JoyJolt also carries an extensive line of unique Star Wars and Disney-themed products, many of which are available in borosilicate glass. We are especially impressed by the stackable glasses and the limited edition, double-walled espresso glasses, which make excellent gifts. It's a whimsical brand that also offers non-toxic glassware to customers. What more could you want?
Methodology
We went to the company websites to confirm statements about the use of lead and to determine whether the brand performed independent testing to evaluate lead risk. Besides lead, we also looked for products that were free of other harmful chemicals like BPA.
When possible, we selected products that somewhat matched the design and functionality of the Stanley H.20 FlowState Tumbler. We also selected products with different sizes, shapes, and functionalities to ensure there was something for everyone. Not all the tumbler and bottle options we selected are stainless steel, nor are they all insulated. These bottles are all widely available on company websites or online retailers like Amazon.