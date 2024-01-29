13 Insulated Tumbler Brands, Ranked Worst To Best
Whether you're a coffee drinker, tea enthusiast, or uber matcha enthusiast, we all need a tumbler (or two) in our lives to take our beverage of choice with us throughout our day. Luckily, in the last decade, we've been given more than enough options, from new hype brands to old classics. These insulated tumbler brands have given us ample double-wall insulated options, tall styles, short tumblers, and vessels with flip lids, pop-tops, and screw-on caps in customizable colors that will keep your wine cold and your latte hot.
With all the brands and styles out there, choosing which one to go with can be a little overwhelming. We have taken the guesswork out and ranked a handful of tumblers, taking into account functionality, design, and value based on personal experience, research, and other professional reviews so you easily find what best fits your beverage needs and focus on what's inside.
13. Contigo
Contigo is a non-hyped brand specializing in drinkware you can find on Amazon and at numerous outdoor retailers. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated tumblers range in size from 10 ounces to 24 ounces. Most of the tumblers keep your drink hot for three to five hours and cold for up to 12 hours, which doesn't exactly keep up with some of its competitors. While the insulation isn't as good as it could be, the lids have legit seals that ensure there really are no spills. This is Contigo's point-of-pride: easy-to-use, spill-free, dishwasher-safe lids, which have a 100% Life-Proof guarantee.
The insulated tumblers are easy to hold and relatively easy to drink from, many of which have a one-handed click to open the auto lock lid mechanism, though some may find the smaller-than-normal opening a bit annoying. They are compatible with most cupholders for ease of travel. In a variety of sizes, each with a distinct ergonomic shape, they come in a wide variety of colors to choose from. Regardless, they are somewhat lacking in aesthetic appeal and leave something to be desired when it comes to design. They scale on the pricier side, regardless of not being the best insulated or most stylish tumbler on the market.
12. Frank Green
Frank Green is an Australian-designed insulated tumbler brand that quickly gained popularity due to its unique look. While its line is much smaller than some other insulated tumbler brands, it does offer a range of sizes and colors in its core design, the original Ceramic Reusable Cup.
Conveniently available in 8, 10, 12, and 16 ounces, the Ceramic Reusable Cup is designed with triple-wall vacuum insulation. Regardless, it doesn't keep your beverage truly hot for more than a couple of hours. On the flip side, it's got a pretty foolproof lid. It has a center push button that unlocks the drinking opening. This is quite secure, and you can easily load this tumbler right into your bike water bottle holder while you ride to work worry-free. On the downside, the drink opening is small.
Each of its tumblers is stainless steel and ceramic-lined so as not to absorb flavors and aromas. While the tumbler itself isn't dishwasher safe, the lids are. Overall, Frank Green tumblers have a nice, clean design that fits into cup holders, backpack pockets, and most other water bottle holders. Available in nearly 20 colors, with an option to customize the three main parts of the tumbler (body, lid, push button), you're sure to find something that fits your vibe here. Not to mention, the brand offers monogramming for those very enthusiastic to-go-cup people. Frank Green is more expensive, and though these aren't the best-insulated tumblers out there, they sure are fun.
11. Coleman
Coleman has been around for over 120 years. Over the last century, it has expanded significantly to provide Americans with a slew of outdoor-oriented gear at accessible price points. Colemans' insulated tumblers are made from 18/8 vacuum-insulated stainless steel and keep drinks hot for up to five hours and cold for up to 15 hours. Its two key styles are both only offered in a 20-ounce volume with very limited colorways. However, if you're into simple and functional, they check a few boxes. And Coleman offers a lifetime guarantee for functionality.
Colemans' Brew Stainless Steel Insulated Tumbler is a great size for your tall Americano or a draft beer. The clear plastic lid is fashioned with a slidable cover, which gives some security to keep your beverage from spilling, but not a ton. It's not as leakproof as some of its competitors, and we do not recommend running for the bus with this one. One extra unique feature of this insulated tumbler is the built-in bottle opener on the underside of the cup. The idea here is that the cup is all you need to pop your beer and keep it cold while tailgating.
Overall, Colemans' insulated tumblers are relatively barebones but will do the trick for not too much cash. Fitting in most cupholders, the tumblers are pretty well insulated, easy to carry, and convenient to drink from.
10. Kinto
Kinto immediately attracts minimalists who take to Japanese design. Focusing on simplicity for all its products, Kinto attempts to intersect function and form. Between its Travel Tumbler, Play Tumbler, and To-Go Tumbler, there are a variety of sizes, shapes, and lid styles depending on your beverage needs. All the 18/8 stainless steel tumblers and lids are dishwasher-safe, making for an easy clean.
Kinto's insulated tumblers range from 8 to 12 to 17 ounces, respectively. The small size is perfect for your Starbucks latte, conveniently fitting within an espresso machine. If you're hanging out at the coffee shop and forgo the lid, this is a good option, but it's quite small to hold much on the go. When it comes to insulation, the Kinto tumblers keep your beverage at a temperature for three to six hours. The variation here depends on the lid style, with some insulating your beverage more than others. The lid styles also vary in how leak-proof they are.
Regardings looks, Kinto has done a nice job. with each tumbler available in matte powder coating and six plus colors. The tumblers are simple and sleek, with a slight taper to fit most cup holders. The logo, unlike nearly all others, is small and subtle. They are, however, on the pricier side, and you may be paying a bit more for looks here than insulation.
9. Camelbak
Camelbak has become a household name when it comes to hydration since it started in 1989. It makes a handful of styles ranging in volume from 10 ounces up to 30 ounces, so you can choose just what level of hydration you want.
Two lid variations are available, one with a slide function open-and-close, and the other with a straw option, if sipping is your preference. While both have reasonable splash-resistance seals, you'll want to be sure the tumblers stay upright, or you will certainly see some leaks. For this reason, Camelbak manages to stay middle of the pack.
The 18/8 stainless steel construction has double-walled vacuum insulation, keeping your hot drinks hot for up to five hours and your cold drinks cold for up to 10 hours. The non-slip silicone pad on the base helps with a bit of grip on slick surfaces. All of its insulated tumblers have a full powder coat finish. Camelbak has also made them dishwasher-approved for easy cleaning.
Its Horizon model, in a mid-size, is sleek, easy to hold, and fits in most cup holders. As you opt up in size, the tumbler gets taller, becoming a bit tippy. Particularly the 30-ounce, which has a narrower bottom. With a choice of five plus colors, Camelbak has created a good insulated tumbler line-up with decent insulation, a wide-variety of volume options, and an easy-to-use and clean design.
8. BrüMate
BrüMate is newer to the world of beverage insulation, but it has quickly gained traction with its extensive line of leak-free drinkware. Its tumbler standout is the Nav, a sleek and standard tumbler that comes in 22 and 32 ounces. The triple-insulated stainless steel design keeps beverages hot for four hours and cold for 24 hours. And while that's mid-level insulation, the real star here is its patented BevLock Leakproof lid. The lid includes a slide-and-flip double feature with a magnetic closure, keeping your drink contained even when tipped upside down.
The tapered shape makes it easy to hold and store in most cup holders; however, the narrow bottom does leave it feeling a little tippy, something BrüMate combats by adding a non-slip base. With over 10 colors to choose from, including limited editions, shiny Onyx Leopard, and glowy Glitter Rose Gold, you can easily find one that fits your personality. There are also customization options, so you can tag your initials or an icon to easily identify your cup. At a mid-to-high price point, BrüMate offers mid-level insulated tumblers with a stellar lid that doesn't skimp on looks. Bonus: its five-year warranty ensures the Nav tumbler retains its hot/cold insulation and leakproof guarantee, along with any other defects in craftsmanship.
7. Yeti
Yeti captured an absolute cult crowd for its highly insulated drinkware and coolers, and many love their Yeti drinkware. They're not wrong; the insulated tumbler brand has designed double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps hot drinks hot for six hours while retaining ice for up to 12 hours. Its Rambler tumbler series is conveniently available in a wide variety of sizes, starting at a small 8-ounce volume Stackable Cup up to the 42-ounce Straw Mug, and everything in between.
Whichever size you choose, there are several lid options. The standard Magslider lid has two parts. With a good seal and a slide opening via a detachable magnetic piece, it makes for easy drinking. If you're taking some rough roads, expect your drink to stay secure as long as it's upright. The other lid provides a reusable straw option for those who want to sip on a smoothie. While both have a decent seal, neither is fully leakproof if tipped.
Yeti insulated tumblers weigh a bit more than some of its competitors, though this makes the drinkware incredibly durable. If you lose a part, you can buy a replacement piece from Yeti. And if there is a defect in the insulation properties or lid function, Yeti offers a 5-year warranty. The 18/8 stainless steel tumblers and lids are dishwasher-safe for ease of use. In seven base colors with a handful of rotating seasonal colors and a customization option for adding initials, there are a few choices to personalize your tumbler.
6. Stanley
Stanley has been around for over a century. It's come full circle today, picking up a whole new kind of audience to tote its hydration vessels. Stanley's extensive selection of insulated tumblers features The Quencher H2.0 Flowstate Tumbler, the GO Everyday Wine Tumbler, and the IceFlow Flip Straw Tumbler. The tried and true insulation technology continues to improve, and all the tumblers are now made from 90% recycled 18/8 stainless steel with double-walled vacuum insulation. Other than the wine tumbler, which is less insulated due to its lid, Stanley keeps drinks hot for around four hours and cold for about eight.
The non-handle version Quencher is available in both 14 and 20 ounces, while its larger counterpart goes all the way up to 60 ounces. The IceFlow also comes in a wide variety of sizes, while the wine tumbler is a small and sweet 10 ounces. All insulated tumblers and lids can be sanitized in a dishwasher.
Stanley's popular FlowState lids are screw-on with an adjustable cover that offers three different positions: a normal drink opening, a straw opening (reusable straw included), and a closure. In the closed setting, the lid is pretty fool-proof, while the straw setting is a convenient option for sipping your beverage while driving. Bonus: the various tumblers are available in a wide variety of core, seasonal, limited edition, and customizable colors. The products are more expensive, but overall, Stanley is a high-quality insulated tumbler brand with a range of sizes and drinking options.
5. Thermos
Thermos is a familiar name when it comes to insulated food and drink storage. Over the years, it's tweaked its models and expanded its drinkware line with new technologies, shapes, and sizes. It's created a solid line-up of insulated tumblers that include The Icon Tumbler, the Stainless King Tumbler, and the Alta Tumbler. All take shape in a couple of sizes ranging from 12 ounces up to 24 ounces. The stainless steel, vacuum-insulated construction keeps drinks hot for up to seven hours and cold for up to 22 hours. These are some of the best-insulated tumblers in terms of heat retention, in part due to the lids.
There are a few lid options to choose from, all of which have screw-on bases and click-and-turn openings, making a leak-free design. The additional lid insulation and leak-free technology are a big plus for these tumblers, however, it also makes them a bit more cumbersome to open. Overall, the tumblers are a relatively sleek design, with a standard taper to fit cup holders, an anti-slip rubber base, and an easy-to-hold shape. Thermos tumblers are also dishwasher safe, making them easy to clean and refill with your next drink of choice. With six colors to choose from, this is a great insulated tumbler brand that is reasonably priced. Bonus: Thermos will cover any defects found under its five-year warranty.
4. Hydro Flask
Hydro Flask has been designing insulated drinkware from Bend, Oregon, since 2009. The various models of insulated tumblers include the All Around Tumbler, the All Around Travel Tumbler (a handle version), the Wine Tumbler, and the Outdoor Tumbler. All are made from 18/8 pro-grade stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation. On average, the tumblers keep drinks hot for up to six hours and cold for roughly 24 hours. This puts Hydro Flask in the upper bracket of insulation.
The tumbles range in size from a small 10-ounce to a large 40-ounce option, with many volumes in between. Both a reusable pree-in straw lid and a single-piece press-on lid are available and interchangeable between tumblers. The drink open-closure is an easy, one-handed use that lets enough liquid through without getting in the way of your sip. Overall, the lids have slightly more insulation than some of their counterparts, and the tumblers, as a whole, make for a great commuter companion.
The small and mid-size tumblers have a sleek and slightly tapered shape that slides nicely into a standard cup holder and are comfortable to carry. Hydro Flask is a bit more logo-heavy than some of the other tumblers, but if that doesn't bother you, you'll find it to be a timeless design. One that comes in a basic six colors with customizable color options. Hydro Flask's lifetime warranty guarantees defects outside of normal wear and tear. Midpoint in price, Hydro Flask makes a well-designed, all-around tumbler.
3. Sttoke
Sttoke was born in Australian coffee culture and focuses on creating a high-quality sensory experience in a to-go cup. The Commuter comes in both 12 and 16 ounces, so it's great for your flat white or tea, but on the small side, if your thing is carrying around an entire pot of drip coffee throughout the day. The double-wall, vacuum-insulated technology outtechs many others, keeping drinks hot for six hours and cold for at least eight hours.
The "Shatterproof German Engineered Greblon” ceramic coating is unique to Sttoke. It is the basis of its ethos of maintaining and even enhancing the characteristics of your beverage, regardless of being on the go. The coating doesn't absorb flavors or aromas, making whatever you're drinking next taste fresh and clean. Not only that, the ergonomic curve both fits in your standard cup holder and funnels aromas up to your nose, not unlike a good wine glass.
It makes two lid options. One is splash-resistant with a simple slide open-closure, while the other is fully leakproof with a screw thread and simple click tab function. The tumblers are shatter-free, non-slip, well-insulated, and come in five core colors, with limited edition series and artist collabs coming and going frequently. And? It's bougie. But if you're willing to throw it down, Sttoke is one of the absolute best-insulated tumbler brands out there.
2. Miir
Miir has been around for over a decade and prides itself on being a sustainable, B Corp, climate-neutral drinkware company built out of Seattle's coffee culture. It offers a pretty stellar line-up of insulated tumblers, from a short and stout wine tumbler to a standard coffee tumbler in six different volumes. Each is made from stainless steel with double-wall vacuum insulation that keeps drinks hot for at least six hours and cold for 24 hours.
Just as you can choose the size that best fits your hydration needs, you can also find a design in the lineup that best suits your lifestyle. What we really can't get enough of is Miir's Flip Traveler. This model has a screw-on lid with a flip tab that makes a tight seal so you can throw it in your backpack and not worry about it. The only downside here is that the flipped-back lid may get somewhat in the way of drinking. If you want to diversify, Miir makes other compatible lids.
Posh and sleek, Miir is a minimalist dream. Its tumblers are tall and slim enough to be cup holder compatible while also giving you a good grip. It doesn't, however, have a non-slip base, though that isn't much of a setback. With 10 colors to choose from, you can find your perfect match. Miir tumblers are at the upper end of the scale in cost and performance but offer a lifetime warranty for insulation defects and leaky lids.
1. Klean Kanteen
Klean Kanteen is a feel-good brand making quality drinkware, all while striving to be as sustainable as possible through its climate-neutral, certified B Corp, and 1% For The Planet certifications. Its three insulated tumbler models come in a variety of sizes. All of them are made of certified 90% post-consumer recycled 18/8 stainless steel. While the small Rise wine tumbler is significantly less insulated due to its open top, the other tumblers keep drinks hot for up to 14 hours and cold for up to 47 hours.
The incredible insulation properties are in large part due to the high-quality lids. The TKWide insulated model is one of the absolute best-insulated tumblers on the market with its bullet-proof Café Cap. The lid is a five-part, screw-on design that helps to retain heat and is leak-free. It has a twist-and-click feature to open. Three other compatible lids are sold separately, giving you a choice of a water bottle cap, a smoothie sip opening, or a fitted straw closure. All parts are dishwasher-safe.
Klean Kanteen's tumblers are tall and slim in design, easily fitting in a standard cup holder and your hand. Certain models have a powder coat finish, making them extra scratch-resistant. They are available in five cheery colors, plus brushed stainless steel. Priced similarly to many of its competitors, Klean Kantean is the best-insulated tumbler brand when value, product efficiency, and ethics are consider.
Methodology
With all the insulated tumbler brands out there, it's hard to choose just a handful to review, but after research, personal experience, and professional reviews by trusted trade and tech publications, along with consumer reviews, we dialed in the key insulated tumbler brands and ranked each brand based on functionality, form, value, and company mission.
We took into consideration the variety of sizes, the insulation quality, the durability, the security of the lid, the compatibility with a standard cup holder, ease of carrying, ease of drinking, whether it's dishwasher safe, the colorways and customization that's available, and any warranty the brands may have.