13 Insulated Tumbler Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

Frank Green is an Australian-designed insulated tumbler brand that quickly gained popularity due to its unique look. While its line is much smaller than some other insulated tumbler brands, it does offer a range of sizes and colors in its core design, the original Ceramic Reusable Cup.

Conveniently available in 8, 10, 12, and 16 ounces, the Ceramic Reusable Cup is designed with triple-wall vacuum insulation. Regardless, it doesn't keep your beverage truly hot for more than a couple of hours. On the flip side, it's got a pretty foolproof lid. It has a center push button that unlocks the drinking opening. This is quite secure, and you can easily load this tumbler right into your bike water bottle holder while you ride to work worry-free. On the downside, the drink opening is small.

Each of its tumblers is stainless steel and ceramic-lined so as not to absorb flavors and aromas. While the tumbler itself isn't dishwasher safe, the lids are. Overall, Frank Green tumblers have a nice, clean design that fits into cup holders, backpack pockets, and most other water bottle holders. Available in nearly 20 colors, with an option to customize the three main parts of the tumbler (body, lid, push button), you're sure to find something that fits your vibe here. Not to mention, the brand offers monogramming for those very enthusiastic to-go-cup people. Frank Green is more expensive, and though these aren't the best-insulated tumblers out there, they sure are fun.