Review: Taco Bell's Baja Blast Gelato Is Only For Mtn Dew Superfans
It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Taco Bell and PepsiCo's Mtn Dew teamed up to release the once-exclusive Baja Blast soda flavor. And yet, here we are, sipping on the spritzy, lightning colored drink two decades later.
Despite its electric hue, Baja Blast hasn't stayed static over the years. Along with gaining a cult following, PepsiCo has used the taste as an archetype for other, limited Baja-inspired Mtn Dew flavors, and it's now also been redeveloped as a frozen drink on Taco Bell's menu. Yet, it's no longer exclusive to the Tex Mex chain. As of January 2024, those craving Mtn Dew Baja Blast can find it bottled for retail sale, year-round. Not to leave its partner in the cold on such an important date, PepsiCo has again partnered with the Bell for a new, exclusive Baja Blast offering.
To celebrate a landmark touchstone its dubbed a "BAJAVERSARY," Taco Bell has just released a Baja Blast-flavored gelato nationwide. It's the first in a duo of desserts the chain plans to drop in celebration of its vibrant collab, the second being a Baja Blast pie later this year. Taco Bell has previously described its Mtn Dew Baja Blast gelato as being "a citrus-lime flavored gelato," and given the buzz it generated during its 2023 test release, I was eager to get down to my location for a taste.
Price and availability
The gelato was launched on September 3rd and will be available "for a limited time" according to Taco Bell's website. Rumors on social media suggest that there might only be 200 units for sale per store, though this remains an unconfirmed fact. The gelato is available nationwide. You shouldn't run into an issue finding this frozen treat at your local Taco Bell (if you hurry), but it is only available through the Taco Bell rewards app (available on Android and iOS). That's right, it's an exclusive for rewards members.
Signing up to become a Taco Bell rewards member is free. Members are limited to four gelato purchases per account. The Baja Blast gelato goes for $3.99, and you are not obligated to order any other menu items to purchase. However, if you search for gelato, it will not come up in the app. Instead, click on the "Rewards Member Exclusive" section and you can add the dessert to your order.
Nutritional info
Unfortunately, for vegans and people who want to avoid dairy, milk is on the ingredients list. I was shocked, given the complete lack of creaminess, but it is nonfat milk, so it's not that surprising. The calorie and sodium content are both low, clocking in at 70 calories and 10 grams of sodium per serving, and the sugar content (14 grams per serving) is fairly light as well for just about 3½-ounces of dessert. The flavoring syrup is caffeine-free, so no need to worry that indulging in this treat will keep you up at night, but it does include numerous blue and yellow food colorings, assorted gum binders, and corn syrup solids.
When it comes to frozen desserts, gelato and ice cream have their differences. Gelato typically contains less fat than ice cream (usually four to eight percent versus 10 percent or more in ice cream). That's because gelato typically has more milk than cream. That said, the fat content for this Baja Blast variation is extremely low for a dessert in the gelato category with only a ½-gram per serving.
Taste testing the Baja Blast gelato
When I hear the word gelato, I think of a creamy, dreamy, transportive dessert that focuses on fresh, high-quality ingredients. Gelato is a hallmark of well-made Italian foods. Expectations did not meet reality, as I peeled back the paper covering the tiny treat to see a neon turquoise blob, frozen solid.
I had no choice but to wait until the gelato softened enough to eat, but despite waiting 20 minutes on a fairly warm evening, it never really melted. The sides liquified a bit, reminiscent of Marino's lemon ice, only bolder in flavor. When I dug into the container with the provided plastic spoon conveniently attached to the lid, the first scoop was a violent jolt of Mtn Dew Baja Blast flavor. This was a refreshing taste profile that was welcomed, especially after consuming a more mild bean burrito. While that beloved Baja Blast flavor still remains a mystery, it is a sweet, citrusy blend reminiscent of key limes, sweetened grapefruit, and Meyer lemons with a tropical twist.
As a frozen dessert and not a soda, the artificial color was a bit off-putting, resembling an antiquated palate cleanser. The taste alluded to that as well. After a few spoonfuls, the tartness of the gelato wore off and I found myself enjoying it less and less with each bite. I missed the pillow texture that the name was promising. Yet it was also lacking in the fun fizziness that the original drink is well known for. Had this been incorporated, I would've been happier with the mouthfeel and tolerated the lack of creaminess, but without either, it just falls flat.
Is the Taco Bell Baja Blast gelato worth it?
If you are a super fan of Baja Blast, or a dedicated Mtn Dew taster, you might enjoy the novelty of trying your favorite treat in this new form. Otherwise, stick to the original — or better yet, try a Baja Blast Freeze. The timing of the release is also questionable, as I may have enjoyed this icy concoction more in the sweltering heat of summer. The frozen Baja Blast, which is more similar to a movie theater-style Icee, would have been a better choice to order; it's a mastered version of a carbonated frozen treat, and something you would be able to consume right away, unlike what I experienced.
Since the Baja Blast gelato comes frozen solid, you do not risk receiving a soggy, melty mess if you choose a delivery option. Still, I'm sure that logistical factor (amongst other practical supply chain considerations) are actually a big reason for the disappointing end product. The low-fat percentage negatively impacts the texture and mouthfeel of what is supposed to be gelato. Instead, it is a water-ice-inspired dessert that doesn't live up to the label. At $3.99, you're better off ordering a Baja Blast Freeze, or hitting Taco Bell's Happy Hour for a regular $1 Baja Blast. Blend it with ice at home, and experiment with a frozen cocktail creation while you're at it.