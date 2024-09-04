Review: Taco Bell's Baja Blast Gelato Is Only For Mtn Dew Superfans

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Taco Bell and PepsiCo's Mtn Dew teamed up to release the once-exclusive Baja Blast soda flavor. And yet, here we are, sipping on the spritzy, lightning colored drink two decades later.

Despite its electric hue, Baja Blast hasn't stayed static over the years. Along with gaining a cult following, PepsiCo has used the taste as an archetype for other, limited Baja-inspired Mtn Dew flavors, and it's now also been redeveloped as a frozen drink on Taco Bell's menu. Yet, it's no longer exclusive to the Tex Mex chain. As of January 2024, those craving Mtn Dew Baja Blast can find it bottled for retail sale, year-round. Not to leave its partner in the cold on such an important date, PepsiCo has again partnered with the Bell for a new, exclusive Baja Blast offering.

To celebrate a landmark touchstone its dubbed a "BAJAVERSARY," Taco Bell has just released a Baja Blast-flavored gelato nationwide. It's the first in a duo of desserts the chain plans to drop in celebration of its vibrant collab, the second being a Baja Blast pie later this year. Taco Bell has previously described its Mtn Dew Baja Blast gelato as being "a citrus-lime flavored gelato," and given the buzz it generated during its 2023 test release, I was eager to get down to my location for a taste.