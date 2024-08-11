The Absolute Best Mtn Dew Flavor Is No Stranger To Taco Bell Fans
The soda formerly known as "Mountain Dew" has a rich and unexpected history and continues to be the soft drink of choice for many in its classic neon green form. There is, however, a bevy of other flavors that have cropped up over the years, giving a delightfully refreshing spin to the classic Mtn Dew taste that all know and love. After much deliberation and ranking 11 Mtn Dew flavors from worst to best, the winner was clear. And if you're a Taco Bell fan, you've likely known all along that the Baja Blast flavor is the best. Albeit, a drink for which it's initially hard to pinpoint the exact flavors, Mtn Dew Baja Blast is a treat for the senses, particularly taste, sight, and smell, in its pale turquoise and fruity fashion.
The absolute best Mtn Dew flavor initially took the world by storm as an exclusive 2004 collaboration with Taco Bell drive-thru restaurants. For the last 20 years, the flavor has been available only at Taco Bell, creating a fan-fervor that has peaked in this, its 20th anniversary in existence and, as of January, release to the wider market. This auspicious anniversary is being celebrated jubilantly with a variety of fun promotions, among them an addition of limited Baja Blast flavored gelato and a Baja Blast pie on Taco Bell's dessert menu. Taco Bell has even announced a specially designed Mtn Dew Baja Blast Stanley Cup in celebration of its so-called "Bajaversary."
Celebrating Baja Blast in 2024
It's interesting to consider what makes Baja Blast the absolute best flavor of Mtn Dew. For one, the flavor has been exclusive to Taco Bell for the last two decades, driving up the demand and underscoring its particular uniqueness. Further, the flavor seems almost indiscernible upon initial tasting, with the Taco Bell website itself likening consuming the beverage to drinking "an intense tropical storm." While it is recognized that there are distinct notes of both lime and tropical flavors mixed into the classic Mtn Dew tastes, the blue-green beverage certainly defies a simple explanation. It is an ineffable mystery of thirst-quenching proportions, enough to hype up fans the world over.
The rest of Mtn Dew's myriad flavor offerings truly pale in comparison when held up against the pastel teal of a refreshing Baja Blast. Considering the early 2000s time frame of its infancy, it would seem that Baja Blast was both of and well ahead of its time. If this 2024 "Bajaversary" celebration is any indication, it appears that the absolute best flavor has no intention of stopping or stepping out of the spotlight. As audiences and foodies of all backgrounds are willing to indulge in cult-like worship of fan-favorite flavors, it is completely understandable how this Taco Bell x Mtn Dew collab continues to stand the test of time.