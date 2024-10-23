E. Coli Outbreak Linked To McDonald's Quarter Pounders In 10 States

McDonald's lovers should stick to chicken nuggets this week in light of warnings from the FDA of an E. coli outbreak in 10 U.S. states. In addition to the FDA, the USDA, CDC, and health officials at the state and local levels have connected E.coli poisoning to one of McDonald's most iconic burgers: the Quarter Pounder. As more and more reports of food poisoning incidents came to their attention, the common denominator amongst the afflicted was their consumption of Quarter Pounders.

Officials still do not know the exact source of the E. coli, but have narrowed it down to either the beef patties or the slivered onions that come on the McDonald's burger. Both the ground beef and slivered onions are unique to Quarter Pounders; diced onions and beef used on other burgers on McDonald's menu have not been affected according to the FDA.

As tests are run on the ground beef that makes up the Quarter Pounder patties as well as the slivered onions, McDonald's has temporarily suspended the Quarter Pounder ingredients in question in the states where E.coli has been found. The 10 states that have reported cases include: Colorado, Kansas, Utah, Wyoming, Iowa, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Wisconsin, and Oregon.