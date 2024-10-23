The Exact Difference Between McDonald's Double Cheeseburger And The McDouble
If you're not a regular at McDonald's (or stick to ordering a familiar Big Mac at every visit), you might be confused by all the similarly named burgers. For example, on the chicken burger menu alone you'll find a McCrispy, a Deluxe McCrispy, a Spicy McCrispy and a McChicken that all have very slight differences. Plus, there are lots of limited time only options — like the Chicken Big Mac — that appear seasonally to keep you on your toes. However, if you're after a beef burger and want to know the exact difference between a McDonald's double cheeseburger and the McDouble, we've got you covered. It's a single slice of extra cheese.
A McDouble features one slice of cheese — sandwiched between two 100% beef patties — with chopped onions, pickles, ketchup and mustard in an unseeded bun. A double cheeseburger, on the other hand, is assembled with all the same ingredients, except an additional slice of American cheese is added over the top patty before the pickles and sauces are piled on top. The heat from the beef melts the cheese, lending it a gooey consistency that complements the simplicity of the patties that are seasoned with a sprinkle of salt and cooked on a flat top grill.
The calorie difference between both burgers is minimal (16 calories) so if you like a cheesier burger, then a double cheeseburger is the perfect fit. But if you want to taste the unadulterated meatiness of the beef patties, the McDouble is right up your alley.
The McDouble is included in McDonald's $5 meal deal
Ordering a double cheeseburger (priced at around $4.19) is a simple way to boost the protein content of your sandwich and make it more filling without doubling the carbs from the bun because you get an extra patty and a slice of cheese, which are both high-protein ingredients that are known to boost satiety and satisfaction. However, bear in mind that a double cheeseburger isn't available as a meal deal. In contrast, you can order a McDouble both a la carte (priced at $3.65 depending on location) or as part of a $5 meal deal, which includes a small fries and a drink as well as 4 Chicken McNuggets.
If you're a frugal foodie there are many McDonald's hacks that will save you a few bucks, such as ordering your chicken nuggets in bulk to requesting a double serving of free garnishes, like pickles and onions. For example, why not request a McDouble dressed like a Mac, described in some foodie circles as a Poor Man's Big Mac ? This hack gets you a cheaper unseeded burger with two patties, one slice of cheese and the same sauce and shredded lettuce that comes with a classic Big Mac, minus the extra bun in the middle.