11 McDonald's Hacks That Will Save You A Few Bucks

Built on promises of instant gratification, the drive-thru is a symbol of our modern culture. But, a trip through the curb-painted lanes doesn't illicit the same level of joy it did 20 years ago. It could have something to do with the longer lines which spawn from higher demand. The anxiety of ordering and handing over your payment before the car behind you honks in irritation also plays a factor. Or, it could have everything to do with the inevitable sticker shock.

Fast-food joints are meant to be a haven for budget meals, but this is no longer the case. Fast food prices rose 29% from 2019 to 2023, and not even McDonald's — the corporate giant known for its value — has been exempt. Like most restaurants, Mickey D's has undergone multiple rounds of price hikes in these past few years since the onset of the pandemic, drastically increasing the cost of that Big Mac and the now not-so-Happy Meal.

To soften the blow, the chain currently has a slew of improvements on the horizon from plans for bigger and better burgers to an expanded loyalty program. However, if you're looking to get more for your money right now, there are plenty of crafty hacks. A few aren't worth your time — like extracting a patty from one of McDonald's double burgers to create a second sandwich. But, countless other tricks can save you cash and get you back to lovin' it.