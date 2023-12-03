McDonald's Is Making Over 50 Tweaks To Its Burgers In A Big Upgrade

Burger devotees who bristle at menu changes better brace themselves. McDonald's, the leading quick-service burger chain in America by sales volume in 2022, has some customer surprises en route — at least 50 of them. McDonald's revealed to the Wall Street Journal that 2024 will come with dozens of improvements to their existing burgers, including many longtime favorites such as the Big Mac, standard hamburger, classic and double cheeseburgers, and the McDouble.

The extent of the upgrades is still unknown to most customers, but quite a few details have been revealed. There are no drastic alterations known as yet, but the subtle tweaks are likely to be accepted by even ardent supporters of McDonald's old-time classics.

The changes include fluffier, buttery brioche buns, with scattered sesame seeds for the Big Macs, and those buns will be thicker on the bottom to encourage heat retention. For burgers with cheese, eaters will notice better and more even melting due to a new practice of bringing the cheese to room temperature before cooking. Rehydrated onions will be added to the patties directly on the grill, providing a fresher taste, and items such as lettuce and pickles will be refreshed more frequently.

Then there's the burger meat itself. Expect it to be juicier due to a simple change in grill placement: instead of cooking eight patties at a time, there will be only six, purportedly resulting in less pressure and more juiciness. You'll also see more sear and more Big Mac sauce.