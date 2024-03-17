McDonald's Apologizes After Tech Outage Shuts Down Apps And Kiosks

Customers at many McDonald's locations around the world were not lovin' it due to a global tech outage that kept ordering systems offline for hours. Because the outage impacted point-of-sale systems, app- and kiosk-based transactions ceased. Stores in some affected countries shut down entirely, frustrating customers who might have just dropped by for a pie and discovered that ordering one wasn't as easy as pie. Other locations reverted to cash payments when possible, according to news reports. McDonald's issued a statement apologizing to customers and franchisees, saying the outage was not due to a cyber attack but rather an error during a "configuration change" at 1 a.m. ET on March 15. The first reports of the problem surfaced in Australia, according to the site Downdetector, which keeps tabs on web outages.

Reports indicate McDonald's operations were affected in London, Hong Kong, various parts of Japan, Australia, and some U.S. cities, among other places. The problem lasted roughly 12 hours. But not all locations experienced it equally. For instance, the Associated Press reports that a worker in Milan described a two-hour outage while one in Bangcock said theirs lasted an hour. A post on X from McDonald's Australia confirms that all its ores are and back to normal. McDonald's Chief Information Officer Brian Rice said the company was "working with absolute urgency to resolve" the technology meltdown.