15 Fast Food Loyalty Apps, Ranked Worst To Best

Everything has an app these days, and your favorite food outlet is likely no exception. The most-downloaded food apps in the U.S. probably won't surprise you, but the applications themselves vary greatly in quality. Some allow you to seamlessly order food, offer you exclusive deals, and give a little back when you use them regularly. Others provide very little in the way of incentives or have a less-than-friendly user interface. Some are even completely broken and will feed you pure frustration instead of a fast food treat.

Here at Tasting Table, we've decided to suffer through that frustration so you don't have to. We've also sampled apps that are an absolute pleasure to use. Here's what we've found after looking at some of the most popular ones. All of the apps we tested are available on Android's Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, so anyone with a smartphone can download them for free. They're ranked from worst to best, with the worst being something you should either avoid altogether or only bother with if you're a regular at the associated fast-food chain. Conversely, the better apps totally justify using a particular chain more often. The apps were judged on things like functionality, reliability, and how much value a customer gets from using them. Here's what we found.