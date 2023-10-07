Why Panera Bread Relies So Much On Its App Orders

If you've been to Panera Bread lately, then you know that the restaurant chain has become more mobile app focused. Beginning in February of 2022, customers have been given the option of a contactless dine-in experience, meaning that they would order from the table using their phones instead of standing in line to order at the register. Customers who have allowed notifications from Panera will get an alert upon entering the restaurant that they can order straight from the table if they so choose. Further, if you've come into Panera just to pick up a to-go order (also using the app), then you won't be notified about the table ordering system, as that would be redundant. So what's the reason for the shift to contactless dine-in?

According to Panera's chief digital officer, George Hanson, the company has seen a significant financial gain by relying on mobile ordering. In 2022, Hanson spoke to Restaurant Business about the limited test run Panera conducted prior to offering the option at all its stores. Hanson said, "We're seeing a higher check, which is really interesting to see," he said. "Overall, there's just been a total step change in both usage and comfort around digital." Hanson also noted that they saw an overall positive response from customers about the new system during the test run.