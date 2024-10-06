Why One Former McDonald's Chef Says To Never Order The Big Mac
Everyone has a signature McDonald's order. And while there's comfort in familiarity, there's something to be said for occasionally going off piste, especially if trying something new saves you a little moolah. Moreover, there are heaps of McDonald's hacks to try where you can customize menu items to create a personalized bite. In fact, a former McDonald's chef, Mike Haracz, took to TikTok to say that you should never order a straight-up Big Mac because you can manipulate the menu by requesting a McDouble like a Mac. This baller move gives you a cheaper, superior burger with meatier results.
A McDouble features two beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and a single slice of cheese. Request a McDouble dressed like a Mac and your server should be able to switch the mustard and ketchup for Big Mac sauce and toss some additional shredded lettuce onto the bun at no extra cost. This results in a double patty burger that's identical in flavor to a normal Big Mac but a couple of dollars cheaper (McDonald restaurants are owned by franchisees who can set their own menu prices so the savings you make will vary). However, bear in mind that your hacked McDonald's burger will be slightly smaller than a Big Mac as it will be missing that characteristic middle bun that lends this classic stacked burger its solid tower-like structure. Having said that, this may be right up your alley if you want a lower-carb option or simply want a burger with a higher patty to bread ratio.
Order a Double Cheeseburger like a Mac for extra cheese
If you're a cheese junkie, there's another Big Mac hack to consider: Request a Double Cheeseburger dressed like a mac. The only difference between a McDouble and a Double Cheeseburger is an extra slice of gooey American cheese, which means your server should be able to make the switch without a problem.
You can easily customize many McDonald's menu items in store or on the app, such as adding extra pickles or removing the sauce. In fact, on the brand's website, the wording positively encourages you to personalize your burger wherever possible as long as you don't request anything outlandish, like, "asking for ice cream in your McCrispy." So there's no need to be worried that you'll be met with a no for something as simple as switching the sauce and getting an extra serving of lettuce. Just double check that you won't be charged extra for your requests to avoid disappointment.
Finally, to truly make the most of your pennies, ask for a drink with no ice to get a higher volume of soda in your cup and dunk in a soft serve ice cream cone to create a dreamy float. Pop your float in a drinks holder that clips to a headrest for backseat passengers so they have their hands free to eat their burger first. And if those back-seaters are kids with collectable McDonald's cups at home, you may be surprised to learn that some older special-edition cups could be worth quite a bit of money.