Why One Former McDonald's Chef Says To Never Order The Big Mac

Everyone has a signature McDonald's order. And while there's comfort in familiarity, there's something to be said for occasionally going off piste, especially if trying something new saves you a little moolah. Moreover, there are heaps of McDonald's hacks to try where you can customize menu items to create a personalized bite. In fact, a former McDonald's chef, Mike Haracz, took to TikTok to say that you should never order a straight-up Big Mac because you can manipulate the menu by requesting a McDouble like a Mac. This baller move gives you a cheaper, superior burger with meatier results.

A McDouble features two beef patties, pickles, onions, ketchup, mustard, and a single slice of cheese. Request a McDouble dressed like a Mac and your server should be able to switch the mustard and ketchup for Big Mac sauce and toss some additional shredded lettuce onto the bun at no extra cost. This results in a double patty burger that's identical in flavor to a normal Big Mac but a couple of dollars cheaper (McDonald restaurants are owned by franchisees who can set their own menu prices so the savings you make will vary). However, bear in mind that your hacked McDonald's burger will be slightly smaller than a Big Mac as it will be missing that characteristic middle bun that lends this classic stacked burger its solid tower-like structure. Having said that, this may be right up your alley if you want a lower-carb option or simply want a burger with a higher patty to bread ratio.