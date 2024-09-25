Collectible McDonald's Cups Hiding In Your Cabinet That Are Worth Lots Of Money

If you've ever been excited as a kid to go to McDonald's, crossing your fingers hoping that out of the selection of Happy Meals toys or movie cups, you'll open that box and get the one you want, then you know what it's like to be an appreciator of merchandise. Although some of that memorabilia may be lost to time, others may be hidden in a drawer or cupboard somewhere. Whether you're a collector of memorabilia or your cabinets are filled with a culmination of glasses picked up from that trip there or this restaurant here, you may be sitting on a gold mine without even knowing it.

Over the decades, McDonald's has released multiple collaborations with major franchises, ranging from movies to cartoons to sports. Many of these collaborations have released sets of cups, and if you can collect all pieces of the sets, they may be fairly valuable. There's a market for collectible McDonald's cups, both vintage and new, and they are selling for hundreds of dollars, and some for thousands. Here's a list of collectible McDonalds cups that are worth a pretty penny.