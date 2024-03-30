You Can Probably Guess Which Country Drinks The Most Coca-Cola

We may think of burgers, hot dogs, and apple pie when we imagine quintessentially American foods, but when it comes to beloved beverages in the U.S., few are more iconic than Coca-Cola. Not only do we adore the drink, but we show our love by downing plenty of it. Shocking absolutely no one, the U.S. drinks more Coke than any other country in 2024, according to data from World Population Review. Americans consume a total of 39,300 million liters of the sugary soda every year, beating the second-place finisher, Mexico, which drinks 19,500 million liters. Although as much as the latter enjoys the beverage, you'll find slight differences in sweetener if you try Mexican Coke.

China, Brazil, and Japan are also avid Coca-Cola lovers, per the report, while countries such as Poland, Iran, and Nepal trail the list by consuming only about 100 million liters total. But while the latter nations still dabble in the soda, you won't find much of it in Cuba, North Korea, or Russia, where the brand has little to no presence — and, in fact, the cola company just recently exited Russia in 2022. But while the U.S. guzzles down more Coke than any other country, it comes in second for overall soda consumption per capita. The top spot in this case, per additional data from World Population Review, goes to Argentina, which drinks approximately 155 liters per capita annually.