McDonald's Has 6 New Collectible Cups That Bring Back All The Nostalgia

If there's one thing McDonald's unequivocally dominates, it's the fast food collectibles game. For several decades, the restaurant has consistently released new toys, posters, stuffed animals, and other items for kid and adult collectors alike. Lately, the collectibles have been tied to trendy new intellectual properties, such as "Inside Out" or Disney's 100 year anniversary. However, fans of nostalgia can finally rejoice because McDonald's is releasing six new "classic" collectible cups this fall.

On August 13, the fast food giant will release Collector's Meals, each of which come with a collectible cup, according to a press release from McDonald's. Each cup will feature one of the following: Beanie Babies; Barbie and Hot Wheels; Hello Kitty and Peanuts; Shrek, "Jurassic Park," and Minions; Coca-Cola; and McDonald's itself. Morgan Flatley, Global Chief Marketing Officer and Head of New Business Ventures at McDonald's, explained the decision, saying, "There's an undeniable thrill when you snag that one elusive McDonald's collectable or the final piece to complete your collection. We're bringing back some of our most-loved keepsakes with a twist."

For the first time ever, customers can purchase a collector's meal all day, including during breakfast. For the breakfast meal, you can get a sausage McMuffin with egg, a hash brown, and a hot coffee. During the rest of the day, the meal is a choice between a 10-piece McNugget or Big Mac, and both come with its iconic fries and a drink.