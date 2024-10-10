Review: McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Is A Huge McDisappointment
When it comes to fast food sandwiches, the Big Mac is arguably the most famous. The triple-bun treat first appeared on the McDonald's menu in 1968 and has been a firm favorite of many burger enthusiasts since. But 56 years on, it may be time for an update. Enter the Chicken Big Mac, which is pretty much the same sandwich but with a breaded poultry twist.
It's worth pointing out that the Chicken Big Mac isn't exactly new; it's graced McDonald's menus around the world for some time now. But this is the sandwich's U.S. debut. The Chicken Big Mac also enters a pretty crowded market, with the chicken sandwich wars still fresh in the memory of many fast food aficionados.
So, is the double-decker sandwich enough to get customers flocking to McDonald's? Will we see die-hard beef fans switching to white meat because of this new bird-based item? Or is it just a bun full of breaded disappointment?
What is the Chicken Big Mac?
The Chicken Big Mac's name describes the sandwich perfectly. It's a Big Mac but with two breaded chicken patties instead of hamburger meat. If we're getting into some breading specifics, in McDonald's press release, the protein component is described as a pair of "tempura battered chicken patties," which sounds a touch fancier.
Beyond that, it's just a regular Big Mac without the onions. So you get a sesame-seeded three-layer bun, cheese, lettuce, pickles, and "secret" Big Mac sauce stacked on top of one another. It's worth noting that you also have the same level of customization that you would get with a regular Big Mac. So you can ditch the pickles if that's your thing, or add something like bacon — which may pair very well with this chicken-based offering.
In terms of nutrition, the Chicken Big Mac packs more calories than its beefy brother. It contains 700, as opposed to the 590 packed into the regular Big Mac. It contains 25 grams of protein, 61 grams of carbs (7 grams of which is sugar), and 37 grams of fat (including 8 grams of saturated fat). This makes a regular beef Big Mac a lower fat, lower carb option.
The classic Big Mac contains the same 25 grams of protein but with 46 grams of carbs (9 from sugar) and 34 grams of fat (including 11 grams of saturated fat and 1 gram of trans fat). The Chicken Big Mac is also notably higher in sodium, with 1,410 milligrams compared to the 1,050 milligrams in the standard Big Mac.
Price and availability
McDonald's claims in the press release that the Chicken Big Mac is a limited offering and is only around while "supplies last." It's a vague notion that could mean a few weeks or a few months. From the looks of things, it won't be available at every McDonald's location either. It's a "participating restaurants" kind of deal, though, participation seems pretty widespread. The burger makes its debut on October 10, so if you are desperate to try one, you should probably head to a participating McDonald's near you soon.
If you do miss out, it's on some international menus, so you can always book a flight to places like Ireland, but it's only available for a limited time there too. Plus, this sandwich is incredibly similar to a standard menu item, so something tells me it could become a permanent fixture if sales go well during the "limited" period.
As with other items from fast food chains, the price depends on the McDonald's location. An outlet in a major airport like Los Angeles International Airport or Chicago O'Hare International Airport is going to be pricier than a McDonald's based in a small town in Mississippi. The one I purchased for this taste test came from a McDonald's in upstate New York, which seems to be on the higher end of the price spectrum. The sandwich set me back $6.49 before tax, and if you want to make it a meal, expect to spend around $11.09 before your local government takes its cut. It is the exact same pricing as the standard Big Mac at the location I went to.
Taste Test
In terms of taste and texture, there's an obvious comparison I can make that will give McDonald's regulars all the information about the chicken component's taste and texture. It's a larger, slightly flatter McNugget. Same flavor, same texture, just more of it. And that's a bit of a problem.
A McNugget on its own is actually fairly bland. It's just a bit salty and otherwise mostly flavorless. That's why McDonald's offers such a wide array of dipping sauces. Big Mac sauce isn't a dipping option, and there's an obvious reason for that. Combine it with battered chicken, and it's all a bit bland. The pickles are arguably the sandwich's most flavorful component, though the batter does have that distinct McNugget flavor. The cheese is totally anonymous, though the lettuce adds a refreshing note to the whole thing.
In terms of positives, the crunchy texture is welcome, especially as Big Mac beef patties are a little too thin to add much bite to the sandwich. It's also a bit more substantial than a regular Big Mac, making it feel more filling.
Is it worth it?
Honestly, this one is a miss from me. I can see it working out for McDonald's: Chicken sells well, Big Macs sell well, and not everyone eats beef, but it's not something I would be personally ordering. It's very bland and unsatisfying.
With that being said, the chicken aspect is better than what McDonald's puts in the McChicken. Give it the right sauce and toppings, and it could very well be the star of its own sandwich. McDonald's has had some solid limited-edition chicken offerings before. It's just not a great fit for the Big Mac.
In terms of the nutritional information, especially when compared to the regular Big Mac, let's be honest: This is fast food, and neither of these sandwiches is a nutritious option. But there's a pretty common conception that white meat chicken is a little better for you than, say, a beef option. With regards to the Chicken Big Mac, this is plainly not the case by pretty much every metric. Get one if you want; get five — but please don't see it as a more nutritious version of the regular Big Mac. It's far from that.