Review: McDonald's Chicken Big Mac Is A Huge McDisappointment

McDonald's claims in the press release that the Chicken Big Mac is a limited offering and is only around while "supplies last." It's a vague notion that could mean a few weeks or a few months. From the looks of things, it won't be available at every McDonald's location either. It's a "participating restaurants" kind of deal, though, participation seems pretty widespread. The burger makes its debut on October 10, so if you are desperate to try one, you should probably head to a participating McDonald's near you soon.

If you do miss out, it's on some international menus, so you can always book a flight to places like Ireland, but it's only available for a limited time there too. Plus, this sandwich is incredibly similar to a standard menu item, so something tells me it could become a permanent fixture if sales go well during the "limited" period.

As with other items from fast food chains, the price depends on the McDonald's location. An outlet in a major airport like Los Angeles International Airport or Chicago O'Hare International Airport is going to be pricier than a McDonald's based in a small town in Mississippi. The one I purchased for this taste test came from a McDonald's in upstate New York, which seems to be on the higher end of the price spectrum. The sandwich set me back $6.49 before tax, and if you want to make it a meal, expect to spend around $11.09 before your local government takes its cut. It is the exact same pricing as the standard Big Mac at the location I went to.