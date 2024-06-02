McDonald's President Responds To Claims About Price Hikes In Open Letter

The rate of inflation refers to your dollar's spending power over time. The rising cost of goods is one reason inflation happens – that's called cost-push inflation. Supplies cost more, so a product's price goes up. Your dollar then doesn't buy as much. Hourly wages might increase, but not as fast as the cost of what you want to buy. We're seeing that effect in restaurants of all kinds, not just at McDonald's. Overall inflation is up 23% since 2019. Joe Erlinger says McDonald's prices are up 40% but also seemed to cherry-pick items that were only 21% to 28% more expensive on average. Moreover, while some claims about McDonald's price hikes refer to a 10-year period, the chain's letter focuses on increases since 2019. There's plenty of room for both sides to argue.

Big companies are big targets. It's easy to see the profit statements of corporate giants and blame greed if you see the price of your value meal creep up faster than your hourly wage. However, nearly 95% of all McDonald's outlets are franchises owned by business people who are dealing with rising costs and hourly wages of up to $20 in some states. When the price of a simple fast food meal jumps dramatically, that's a shock, for sure, but it's likely driven by increasing expenses. You can save a few bucks at McDonald's if you know the tricks, and Erlinger promises more value meals will be rolling out, too.