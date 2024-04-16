McDonald's Has A New Crispy Chicken Sandwich For Cajun Food Lovers

McDonald's has been an iconic fast-food chain for quite some time, but it still manages to switch things up with its rotating menu items like the Shamrock Shake, those spicy McNuggets, and the McRib that comes and goes despite its 2022 farewell tour. This time, the Golden Arches are leaning into the chicken sandwich craze with bold Cajun-forward flavors in its latest addition. The Bacon Cajun Ranch McCrispy officially hits the menu board at participating locations nationwide on April 22, 2024 for a limited-time only, according to information shared with Tasting Table.

Per an item description from the company, the new sandwich "is inspired by soul food flavors of the South." Typically, the ingredients in Cajun seasoning include spices like cayenne and black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder, so expect a heightened level of heat with this new sandwich. It gets that bold flavor from a spicy Cajun ranch sauce that's joined with applewood smoked bacon, pickle chips, and a crispy chicken filet. It's basically a spicy and elevated version of the regular McCrispy chicken sandwich, which is a staple on the chain's year-round menu.