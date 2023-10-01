McDonald's Will Welcome Back The McRib Despite Its 2022 'Farewell Tour'

Despite last year's much-hyped 'Farewell Tour' that seemed to signify the end of the McRib for good, the cult-favorite sandwich is set to make a return to some McDonald's menus this year. Following an Instagram post shared by the viral account @snackolator on September 26, hinting at the item's return, McDonald's has reportedly confirmed to Today.com that the McRib would once again be making a limited-time comeback this November.

The "here today, gone tomorrow" marketing tactic may be gimmicky, but it's also proven lucrative. As Business Insider reported last year, McDonald's CEO Chris Kempczinski referred to the McRib as "the GOAT of sandwiches" — i.e., the "greatest of all time" — thanks to its unwavering ability to drive sales. Indeed, the sandwich's return last fall was partly credited for increasing the company's fourth-quarter earnings in 2022, so it's far too profitable to banish from menus for long.

The bad news? While the company says that "some lucky fans" may find the saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's location this fall, it has also expressed that the item will only return to "participating markets" for a limited time and will not be available nationwide. Nevertheless, diners who are hoping to get their hands on the sandwich seem to be celebrating the news on social media. "Thank the snack gods," wrote one commenter on @snackolator's post, while another lamented, "too bad it's not a permanent part of the menu."