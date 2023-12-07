McDonald's Spin-Off CosMc's Debuts With A Menu Of New And Familiar Treats

In a world where fast food restaurants pop up and expand at warp speed, the announcement of a new chain like CosMc's may not seem like a huge deal, but most places aren't owned by McDonald's. The burger chain is the name that defines fast food, but it also keeps a much more narrow focus than other restaurants. While fast food groups like KFC, Taco Bell, and Pizza Hut; or Dunkin', Jimmy John's, and Sonic are all owned by one parent company, McDonald's only operates McDonald's. It may have previously owned places like Chipotle for short runs, but in the end it always comes back to burgers, which may explain how it has stayed consistent and successful. So, when information about its new spin-off restaurant CosMc's started leaking earlier this year, the hype was massive. Now McDonald's has finally given us all the information we crave about its new chain's menu as it gets set to officially launch.

McDonald's is calling the CosMc's concept "small-format" and "beverage-led." There is a food side to the menu, but it's much smaller than a standard McDonald's menu, with only a few sandwiches and snacks. Though it includes a mix of a few favorites like the McFlurry with new items like pretzel bites, CosMc's menu is focused primarily on beverages with coffees, frappés, teas, and lemonades that can be customized with flavors and additions like boba. It's no wonder the new chain has been viewed as McDonald's challenge to Starbucks.