12 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Washington D.C.
From upscale tasting menus to exclusive pop-ups, Washington D.C.'s dining scene is a dynamic fusion of world-class cuisine and local flavors, offering something for everyone. The city's restaurant landscape is constantly evolving, with new spots popping up regularly, but some places have become so sought after that securing a reservation can feel like a challenge. Whether it's a Michelin-starred restaurant or a cozy, local gem, a table at these top eateries often requires more than just luck. Some of these establishments have earned their coveted spots in the city, but with limited seating and high demand, getting a reservation is no small feat.
To snag a reservation at these hotspots, timing and strategy are essential. Many offer prepaid reservations and require booking well in advance, often months ahead of time. For others, reservations open on specific platforms, and being fast to click is the key to success. Additionally, joining waitlists or walking in can sometimes offer last-minute opportunities. With these tips and a little patience, you'll be able to experience some of the best dining that D.C. has to offer.
1. Pineapple and Pearls
A Michelin two-star dining spot, Pineapple and Pearls in Eastern Market serves an unforgettable menu with each course meticulously crafted. Chef Aaron Silverman opened the restaurant in 2016 with a goal to redefine the tasting menu experience, bringing it to a broader audience while maintaining the essence of fine dining. The result is a dining experience that's approachable yet very refined, with a menu that changes frequently.
If you're trying to get a prime reservation at Pineapple & Pearls, especially on a Friday or a weekend, timing is everything. Reservations typically open at noon on the first of the previous month, and they fill up fast. While you might find availability for later dates, booking early is your best bet, particularly for celebrating special occasions. To improve your odds of landing a reservation, mark your calendar for the reservation release date and set a reminder for noon.
(202) 595-7375
715 8th Street SE, DC
2. Minibar
For those seeking an avant-garde dining experience, José Andrés' Minibar is the ultimate destination. This intimate restaurant offers a multi-course molecular gastronomy tasting menu, seating only a handful of guests each night. Reservations at Minibar are highly coveted and available for parties of 1 to 4 guests. With only 12 seats available per service, the communal dining experience maintains an exclusive atmosphere. To preserve its intimacy, groups are limited to a maximum of four guests.
For those who want an even more exclusive experience, José's Table is available. In this private dining room adjacent to the kitchen, guests can enjoy Minibar's creations from an entirely new perspective, watching as Andrés and his team prepare rare and unique dishes. The price for a seat at the Chef's Counter is $325 per person, while José's Table is $500 per guest. Reservations are prepaid and often sell out quickly, so you will want to secure your seat as soon as the slots open. For sold-out dates, a waitlist is available, and the restaurant will contact guests if a spot opens up.
(202) 393-4451
855 E St. NW, DC 20004
3. Rose's Luxury
Created by Aaron Silverman, the chef behind Pineapple & Pearls, Rose's Luxury offers a more casual atmosphere than its fine-dining counterparts. This Michelin-starred gem located on Barracks Row offers a menu of small, shareable plates with seasonal flavors and was once known for its no-reservations policy, which frequently created long lines, so much so that a nearby bar's top cocktail is named "Waiting for Rose's."
Reservations drop on the first of each month at noon for the following month but these spots fill up quickly, especially for weekends, which are typically booked within a few hours after the monthly release. However, they do save a few seats for walk-ins. If you're hoping for a last-minute table, the bar is a great option: it often has available seats and offers the full menu. Setting a notification alert on Resy is another way to secure a table, especially on Wednesdays and Thursdays. Rose's Luxury carefully manages its Notify list, so broadening your request can increase your chances of grabbing a spot after a cancellation. While the days of lining up at 5 p.m. are long gone, the Notify list for weekends can still grow to over 200 people.
(202) 742-3570
717 8th St. SE, DC 20003
4. The Dabney
Located in the historic Blagden Alley, The Dabney has become synonymous with Mid-Atlantic cuisine. Chef Jeremiah Langhorne opened this Michelin-starred restaurant in 2015, bringing an emphasis on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. By utilizing products from Virginia, Maryland, and the Chesapeake Bay, the menu emphasizes sustainable, farm-to-table dining with a focus on whole animals and unique pantry items. Each dish reflects the region's culinary heritage while incorporating Langhorne's own creative spin which results in a dynamic, ever-evolving menu.
The building itself is steeped in history, with exposed brick and a hearth that pays homage to colonial cooking methods. The menu, featuring dishes like hearth-roasted chicken, highlights the region's agricultural bounty. Reservations open weeks in advance on OpenTable, and weekends fill up quickly but you can always walk-in and try to get a seat at the bar.
(202) 240-2660
122 Blagden Alley NW, DC 20001
5. Sushi Taro Omakase Counter
Dupont Circle's Sushi Taro offers a unique sushi experience. Opened in 1986, this traditional Japanese eatery has evolved over the years, culminating in its highly exclusive Omakase Counter experience. This intimate dining experience offers guests a personalized tasting menu that highlights the freshest fish and seasonal ingredients available.
Reservations for Sushi Taro's Omakase Counter open at midnight, one month in advance, and fill up fast. The interactive tasting menu features seasonal sushi and sashimi, allowing guests to choose their fish from a daily selection. The Omakase Counter offers an interactive dining experience, where guests enjoy four to six small dishes followed by seasonal sashimi and sushi.
Reservations for the Omakase Counter are released one month in advance at midnight, and they tend to disappear quickly. To improve your chances of securing a seat, make sure to have a Resy account set up with your payment details preloaded. Lunch reservations are generally less competitive and still feature many of the same high-quality offerings as dinner. The restaurant also accepts reservations via email but be aware that cancellations within a week incur a $100 to $150 fee and cancellations with less than a 24 hours notice results in a full charge of $275 to $350.
(202) 462-8999
1503 17th St NW, DC 20036
6. Anju
Also located in Dupont Circle, Anju redefines Korean cuisine with a contemporary edge. This acclaimed spot is led by co-chef Danny Lee, who draws inspiration from his heritage with input from his Korean mother. The menu blends tradition and innovation, offering dishes influenced by Korean street markets and royal palace-era cuisine. Beyond food, Anju's bar elevates Korean spirits, featuring creative takes on soju and makgeolli.
Anju's ambiance matches its dynamic menu. The spacious downstairs bar is perfect for casual outings, while the upstairs dining room offers a more intimate setting. Reservations are highly coveted and released on Resy 21 days in advance at noon. For those who miss out, bar seating is available for walk-ins, and lunch is usually easier to secure than dinner.
(202) 845-8935
1805 18th St. NW, DC 20009
7. Rasika Penn Quarter
Rasika Penn Quarter has become a cornerstone of upscale dining in D.C. since its opening in 2005, attracting several high-profile figures including former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. Owned by acclaimed restaurateur Ashok Bajaj, the restaurant showcases modern Indian cuisine crafted by James Beard Award-winning Chef Vikram Sunderam. The menu features dishes cooked using traditional techniques like tawa, sigri, and tandoor, with signature items such as palak chaat and flavorful regional curries.
Guests can choose from various dining settings, including the open kitchen, the main dining room, a private room for up to 16, or the chef's table, which offers a six-course tasting menu. Reservations open 90 days in advance and bar seating and the chef's display counter are available for walk-ins. The dress code is business casual, and guests must be at least eight years old.
(202) 637-1222
633 D Street, NW, DC 20004
8. Maydan
Maydan offers an immersive culinary journey inspired by Middle Eastern and North African traditions. With its name meaning "town square" in Arabic, the restaurant's atmosphere feels communal and warm, centered around an open flame and a towering copper hood.
Maydan's menu highlights dishes like perfectly charred lamb shoulder, grilled cauliflower, and a variety of dips and spreads, all served with freshly baked flatbreads. For groups of five or more, the Tawle menu — a curated, family-style feast — provides the full experience of abundance and sharing. For smaller groups, an a la carte menu is available, ensuring everyone can explore the vibrant flavors.
Reservations open 21 days in advance at 10 a.m. and are essential for securing a table. For those who miss out, bar seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and a walk-in waitlist is maintained. The restaurant accommodates both indoor and outdoor dining, though space is limited.
1346 Florida Avenue NW, DC 2009
9. Albi
Located in D.C.'s Navy Yard, Albi redefines Middle Eastern dining with its refined coal-fired cuisine and a strong emphasis on seasonality. Chef Michael Rafidi, inspired by his Palestinian roots, presents a menu that honors Levantine traditions while incorporating fresh, local ingredients. Dishes like charred chicken with Palestinian maftoul or lamb kebabs demonstrate the restaurant's mastery of flavors. Classics like hummus incorporate Maryland blue crab, illustrating Albi's creative approach to Middle Eastern cuisine.
The centerpiece of the restaurant's experience is its coal-fired hearth, which serves as the heart of both its à la carte offerings and its signature Sofra menu. Translating to "a table set for you" in Arabic, the Sofra menu is a multi-course, family-style feast priced at $145 per person, with optional beverage pairings. Guests dining in groups of six or more will experience Sofra exclusively, offering a culinary tour of Levantine flavors.
Reservations are essential for Albi's dining room, with exclusive Chef's Table and private dining options bookable via Resy. Walk-ins can enjoy the full menu at the bar. Albi has limited parking so consider ride-sharing or public transport via the nearby Navy Yard Metro station is recommended.
1346 4th St. SE, DC 20003
10. Shōtō
Shōtō is one of D.C.'s prime destinations for modern Japanese dining, where culinary artistry meets sophisticated design. Located in Midtown Center, the restaurant specializes in a luxurious menu that features dishes like wagyu tacos served on potato chip shells and a tartare and caviar service. For an elevated experience, the premium omakase offers selections like lobster, truffle, and caviar, with prices starting at $95 per person.
The restaurant's centerpiece is its open kitchen and sushi counter, where guests can watch Executive Sushi Chef Kwang Kim meticulously prepare delicacies with ingredients flown in daily from Japanese fish markets. Diners can also enjoy selections from the Japanese robata grill, which cooks meats and fish. Designed by Tokyo-based Studio Glitt, the dining room features stunning details like textured tiles made from casts of Japanese bamboo and custom clay plates. Reservations are notoriously hard to secure, especially before 9 p.m, but can be made via multiple platforms including Seven Rooms or Resy.
(202) 796-0011
1100 15th St., DC 20005
11. L'Ardente
Located in the heart of the city, L'Ardente brings a fresh twist to Italian dining in D.C., offering an experience that combines high-end elegance with the warmth of rustic Italian charm. The menu is full of mouthwatering creations, like the signature 40-layer lasagna, which features truffle mornay and short rib sugo. There's also a variety of wood-fired pizzas, steaks, and seafood, all made with fresh, seasonal ingredients.
The restaurant is divided into three main areas: the open Dining Room, which gives off a lively vibe, the Lounge, ideal for groups with its bar seating, and the Galleria, a more intimate space perfect for special occasions or private events. Reservations are a must, especially for the more exclusive Galleria, and weekend spots tend to book up quickly. Parking is available in the building's garage or on the street, but given its popularity, it's always a good idea to plan ahead.
(202) 448-0450
200 Massachusetts Ave., DC 20001
12. Caruso's Grocery
Caruso's Grocery, in Capitol Hill, offers a nostalgic take on classic Italian-American fare. Modeled after "red sauce" joints, this cozy spot features red banquettes, Sinatra tunes, and an unpretentious menu focused on timeless dishes like chicken parmesan, veal francese and penne alla vodka. Chef Matthew Adler, whose career has been shaped by his deep connection to regional Italian cuisine and his upbringing in upstate New York, was inspired by his father's restaurant, Scoozi. The result is a menu that celebrates traditional Italian-American comfort food with a commitment to high-quality ingredients.
Reservations are highly recommended, especially as the dining room is small and can accommodate only up to six guests. Day-of reservations are possible but they are usually only available after 9 p.m. Walk-ins are welcome but will be seated at the bar on a first-come, first-serve basis, and a waitlist is available when the bar reaches capacity.
(202) 661-0148
914 14th Street SE DC 20003