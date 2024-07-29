A DC Local Shares The 19 Best Spots For Middle Eastern Food In The City

Once upon a time, Washington D.C.'s dining scene was best known for low-lit steakhouses where politicians could meet away from prying eyes. It's a regular joke that steak and frites was the city's signature dish. That may still be the case in some corners, but in a few short centuries, the decisions made over backroom filet mignon have had a significant impact on diasporas across the world.

Sometimes, America has been the cause, and sometimes, it has been the effect — as a place to turn for those seeking a new life. In either case, the result has been a transformation of D.C.'s culinary culture. The city now stands as a hotbed of international foods and flavors which have emerged to bring the taste of home to thousands.

Middle Eastern cuisine is just one example. Politically, this categorization is regularly used to lump together numerous countries with nuanced historical and cultural differences. However, when it comes to food, the fact is that there are as many commonalities as there are distinctions. For the sake of defining Middle Eastern restaurants in Washington D.C., I attempted to stick close to the geographic definition by focusing on Iraq, Iran, the Levant, Turkey, Syria, and Yemen. I left out North African cuisines from Morrocco and Tunisia, as well as anything else that strayed too close to being defined as Mediterranean. Being a D.C. local, I've visited most of the eateries on this list, and hope that you will soon do the same.