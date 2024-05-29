12 Lebanese Mezze Dishes You Need To Try At Least Once, Recommended By A Middle Eastern Recipe Developer

Lebanese cuisine is known for its bountiful mezze plates and platters, shared among family or friends. Folks who are unfamiliar with this style of eating may be confused at the mezze menu, which often has a variety of intriguing dishes all listed before the main courses. Many Lebanese restaurants actually have a relatively small main-course selection, while there are usually numerous mezze options to choose from, depending on the size of the kitchen. Sometimes they're even divided into cold and hot mezze dishes. These colorful, diverse mezze specialties are often the star of the meal, and people sometimes forgo a main course altogether and feast on varied mezze plates instead.

What's great about Lebanese mezze is that the selection offers something for everyone. The dishes include meat, pastries, veggies, dips, and numerous vegan options. They're also texturally diverse, from the smoothest dips to chewy flatbreads to crunchy salads. Mezze platters are a shared celebration of everything that's beautiful about Lebanese cooking, full of seasonal produce, intriguing spices, and big flavors.

Growing up in a Middle Eastern community, my family often got together at Lebanese restaurants for celebrations, holidays, and more. The mezze selections were always the main event, and we would fill the table with them and share every last morsel. Over the years, as a recipe developer and food writer, I've learned how to make mezze at home. While you're probably familiar with hummus and falafel, here are many more of the Lebanese mezze dishes you need to try.