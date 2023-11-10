Batata Harra Is The Spicy Lebanese Potato Dish You Should Know

Potatoes are a staple all over the world, and they're just as good fried as they are baked, roasted, or mashed. From France to Korea, you'll find potatoes prepared in countless different ways. If you're in Lebanon, specifically, you're likely to come across something really special: batata harra. The dish is made from cubed potatoes that have been tossed in ground coriander, red chilies, and garlic. Fried in a pan with olive oil until fragrant and crispy, then sprinkled with fresh cilantro before they're served, these potatoes have a Middle Eastern flare that will have you putting your basic breakfast potatoes on the back burner.

Translating to "spicy potatoes," this potato dish is known to pack the heat whether through frying fresh red chilies or crushed red pepper flakes and garlic along with the potatoes. Not only are they spicy but they're often double-fried, which means that they won't disappoint on the crispiness factor. For the more health-conscious, however, batata harra is equally as tasty when it's baked until golden. All of that can be attributed to the fresh, flavorful ingredients the potatoes are tossed with. From the chilies to the garlic, and from the fresh cilantro garnish to the finishing squeeze of lemon, if there's one thing these potatoes never lack, it's flavor.