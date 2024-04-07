The Literal Meaning Of Baba Ganoush, Explained

"Baba ganoush" — two words that, when spoken, instantly invoke images of warm pita dipped into tangy, puréed eggplant and warm spices. You'll be looking up the closest Middle Eastern restaurant and placing an order quicker than you can even finish saying it, and without a second thought. There is one thought, however, that may cross your mind. Whether it's before, after, or while you're eating it, one has to wonder: What does "baba ganoush" mean? Figuratively, it's eggplant heaven. The literal meaning, on the other hand, translates to something slightly less romantic: "pampered daddy."

In Arabic, "baba" is used as a term of endearment — but it's most commonly reserved for dads. "Ganoush" — also spelled "ghanouj," "ghannouj," or "ganoosh" — roughly translates from Arabic to describe someone or something that is flirtatious or spoiled. Thus, whenever you're ordering your plate of garlicky, puréed eggplant and tahini, you're actually asking for a swanky and coy father figure. In the literal sense, at least. That, of course, probably only raises more thoughts and questions in your mind — but most specifically, why? The answer to that can only be explained in a historical context.