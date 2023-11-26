For A Unique Spin On Burgers, Try Making Lebanese Arayes

While burgers are the all-American favorite recipe to make use of ground beef, other cultures have their own tasty traditions. Lebanese arayes are quick, easy, and flavorful handhelds that put a unique twist on burgers. A popular street food in Lebanon and various other Middle Eastern countries, arayes are a cross between sliders and quesadillas.

Served on the streets as a snack or quick meal, they consist of halved or quartered pitas stuffed with a raw, seasoned, and often marinated ground beef mixture. Once prepped, they are placed on a hot grill or griddle until the pita is crispy and the beef is cooked through. Similar to burgers, the ground beef receives a flavorful boost from aromatics and spices, mixed together in a matter of seconds in a bowl. However, in contrast to burgers, arayes call for lean ground beef, omit a binding agent like egg or breadcrumbs, and use a more elaborate seasoning blend.

They're also smaller, quicker to make, and more efficient to prepare than burgers because they're an all-in-one sandwich pita in which the meat and bread cook simultaneously. Halved or quartered pitas are closer in size to sliders and much thinner than a typical burger bun, providing a delectable crunchy contrast to their chewy meaty innards. Furthermore, the pita gets a hefty brush of olive oil which infuses the bread with earthy richness and keeps the lean beef moist as it cooks on the grill.