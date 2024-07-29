This Is The Key To Creating Balanced Cocktails With Soju

Korean culture has been making headway into the American scene these past few years, and the food culture in particular has found a welcoming audience. But while bibimbap and tteokbokki are familiar to American foodies at this point, Korean drinking culture has lagged behind. We recently had a chance to talk with Chef Takahiro Sakaeda at Nami Nori in New York City, a temaki bar where the featured cocktails all contain soju, South Korea's national drink.

Curious about why all of the cocktails at Nami Nori feature soju, we asked Sakaeda what makes soju such a great all-around spirit. "That's the magic of soju!" Sakaeda told Tasting Table. "It's such a team player and really accepts any flavors you want to pair with it." Soju is often compared to vodka, since both are neutral grain spirits, though soju has a distinct flavor profile with a mild sweetness to it.

Still, the similarities are strong enough that soju makes a great substitute for vodka in cocktails. But just because soju has a relatively neutral and accommodating flavor profile doesn't mean you can simply toss it in every cocktail imaginable and expect it to turn out. Sakaeda's big tip was to "be aware of how much you've used, it's so subtle you might not get a big kick!" That subtlety is what makes soju so versatile — but you don't want to overdo it, either.