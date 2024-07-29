This Is The Key To Creating Balanced Cocktails With Soju
Korean culture has been making headway into the American scene these past few years, and the food culture in particular has found a welcoming audience. But while bibimbap and tteokbokki are familiar to American foodies at this point, Korean drinking culture has lagged behind. We recently had a chance to talk with Chef Takahiro Sakaeda at Nami Nori in New York City, a temaki bar where the featured cocktails all contain soju, South Korea's national drink.
Curious about why all of the cocktails at Nami Nori feature soju, we asked Sakaeda what makes soju such a great all-around spirit. "That's the magic of soju!" Sakaeda told Tasting Table. "It's such a team player and really accepts any flavors you want to pair with it." Soju is often compared to vodka, since both are neutral grain spirits, though soju has a distinct flavor profile with a mild sweetness to it.
Still, the similarities are strong enough that soju makes a great substitute for vodka in cocktails. But just because soju has a relatively neutral and accommodating flavor profile doesn't mean you can simply toss it in every cocktail imaginable and expect it to turn out. Sakaeda's big tip was to "be aware of how much you've used, it's so subtle you might not get a big kick!" That subtlety is what makes soju so versatile — but you don't want to overdo it, either.
Factors to consider when mixing soju cocktails
Although soju has a baseline in terms of its flavor profile, there aren't that many restrictions on how soju producers can make their product. Traditionally, soju is made with rice. But in modern times, you can find soju made with barley, wheat, potatoes, or even grapes. There are also a number of great soju brands that flavor the spirit with fruity flavors like pineapple or strawberry. So, make sure you familiarize yourself with the specific soju brand you're mixing with before you start adding it to drinks to get a sense of what you're working with.
A popular soju cocktail in South Korean bars is the Somaek, which is a mixed drink like Rum and Coke, only you use soju and beer instead. Takahiro Sakaeda wasn't lying when he said that soju is a team player. This powerhouse of a liquor will happily fill any role you put it in. Grab a yuzu soju and make a fun twist on a Mojito, pour a glass of your favorite juice and sub in soju for gin, or try something classy with a soju Martini.
Just to reiterate, you'll want to make sure the exact soju brand you're drinking works with the flavors you want. An entirely neutral soju will be more versatile than a flavored soju. Another factor to keep in mind is the alcohol by volume (ABV), which is slightly lower than that of other popular spirits. A typical soju will hover around 20% ABV, which is nice if you don't want a hangover the next morning.