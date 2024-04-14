Swap Out Vodka In Your Next Cocktail With The World's Best-Selling Spirit

While the world's best-selling spirits include recognizable Diageo-owned brands such as Johnnie Walker whisky and Smirnoff vodka, for over two decades, the number one spot has gone to the HiteJinro-owned Chamisul soju. South Koreans go through billions of bottles per year — pairing shots with anju, the Korean bar food, or drinking them at Korean BBQ or simply during a night out. Chamisul soju is most often chilled and consumed straight or in Somaek, South Korea's popular cocktail that combines beer and soju.

Given its transparency and nearly flavorless palate akin to vodka, Chamisul soju also works well in other mixed drinks. The booze is often combined into a straightforward creation alongside fruit juice and sour mix, but it can also be swapped into an extensive range of vodka cocktails. Mix the liquor into a unique take on the grapefruit-based greyhound cocktail, or even create a soju martini. Additionally, HiteJinro's soju offerings have lower alcohol content, ranging from 13% to 24% ABV, which aids in crafting several rounds.