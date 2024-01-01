Anju: The Korean Food Meant To Be Consumed At The Bar

Alcohol has been a key source of entertainment and artistry since the onset of human civilization. Any culture with a drinking tradition typically has particular foods to pair with beverages, doubling the gustatory pleasure and mitigating the dizzying effects of alcohol. Spanish tapas bars, Mediterranean mezze taverns, and American gastropubs are prime examples of the decadent marriage between food and drink. In Korea, bar food is known as anju, a term that translates literally to "alcohol blocker."

The origin story of anju shares many parallels with Western bar traditions, as food and drink were originally served at lodging establishments for merchants and other travelers to help ease the tedium of long journeys. In Western society, we know these establishments as inns, while in Korea they are called jumaks. Jumaks were the primary source of food and alcohol in Korea for centuries, and the pairings served were the prototype for modern anju.

Both inns and jumaks are now mostly defunct, but the culture of bar food is as strong as ever in Korea, expanding to accommodate global influences. Many of the most famous Korean delicacies like pork belly, fried chicken, and seafood or scallion pancakes, are long-standing anju favorites served in most Korean taverns and pubs.