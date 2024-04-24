Oreo Teams Up With A Nostalgic Candy For Its First-Ever Sour Cookies
First they're sour. Then they're ... Oreos? While chocolate and sour treats typically stay in their separate lanes, the impossible is becoming a reality now that Sour Patch Kids and Oreos are teaming up. The brand-new Oreo Sour Patch Kids cookies are debuting on April 24, 2024, for a limited time, per a press release. You can nab them online right away in the U.S., but they won't hit store shelves nationwide until May 6.
With their tan cookies and white filling, at first glance, you may mistake these treats for the vanilla Golden Oreos. But on closer inspection, you'll notice rainbow flecks throughout, which represent the new cookies' "sour sugar inclusions" that contrast with the sweetness of their golden exterior and cream interior. We're all for a sweet-sour juxtaposition, especially if it involves combining two classic childhood treats in a fresh, unique way. "The opportunity to partner with our friends at the Oreo brand to create a mischievous twist on a classic cookie was one we just couldn't pass up," said Sour Patch Kids Innovation Brand Manager Grace Howard.
While the collab officially launches on April 24, food blogger @KingSchratz got their hands on the snacks a few weeks early. In a TikTok video, they explained that the sweetness resembles a normal Oreo cookie at first, while the sour taste kicks in a few seconds later. "If you're a fan of Sour Patch Kids, the flavor is there," they said.
Creative cookies and cute clothes
Oreo is no stranger to fun flavor experiments, even ones involving candy, as it famously released a Swedish fish variety in 2016. Beyond the new Sour Patch collab, its current limited-edition lineup includes a churro creme flavor featuring fried dough-flavored wafer cookies, a dirt chocolate cake variety with gummy worm-inspired sprinkles, and pink and blue space dunk treats with popping candy. The brand's also not afraid to ditch products that aren't working, such as the long-lost Oreo sippers, so it remains to be seen how long these new sour cookies will be available. But it's possible this collab has been a dream dating all the way back to 2022, when Sour Patch Kids first tweeted a fake package of sour-flavored Oreos.
To celebrate their new partnership, Sour Patch Kids and Oreo are launching a merch line for a limited time. Starting on May 2, you'll be able to purchase crewnecks, joggers, bucket hats, crossbody bags, hair clips, and socks from Oreo's website, all featuring the golden cookies and colorful sour candies. So whether you want to lean into nostalgia, try out a new spin on the sweet-sour combo, or just snag a cute new sweatshirt, you may want to test out this innovative mashup for yourself.