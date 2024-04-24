Oreo Teams Up With A Nostalgic Candy For Its First-Ever Sour Cookies

First they're sour. Then they're ... Oreos? While chocolate and sour treats typically stay in their separate lanes, the impossible is becoming a reality now that Sour Patch Kids and Oreos are teaming up. The brand-new Oreo Sour Patch Kids cookies are debuting on April 24, 2024, for a limited time, per a press release. You can nab them online right away in the U.S., but they won't hit store shelves nationwide until May 6.

With their tan cookies and white filling, at first glance, you may mistake these treats for the vanilla Golden Oreos. But on closer inspection, you'll notice rainbow flecks throughout, which represent the new cookies' "sour sugar inclusions" that contrast with the sweetness of their golden exterior and cream interior. We're all for a sweet-sour juxtaposition, especially if it involves combining two classic childhood treats in a fresh, unique way. "The opportunity to partner with our friends at the Oreo brand to create a mischievous twist on a classic cookie was one we just couldn't pass up," said Sour Patch Kids Innovation Brand Manager Grace Howard.

While the collab officially launches on April 24, food blogger @KingSchratz got their hands on the snacks a few weeks early. In a TikTok video, they explained that the sweetness resembles a normal Oreo cookie at first, while the sour taste kicks in a few seconds later. "If you're a fan of Sour Patch Kids, the flavor is there," they said.