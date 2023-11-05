Whatever Happened To Oreo Sippers?

Food trends come and go, but snacks that eliminated clean-up stuck around from the late '90s into the 2000s. Big brands like Kellogg's and Yoplait were launching products from cereal straws to yogurt in a tube and consumers were eating it up. Nabisco was quick to jump on this trend with Oreo Sippers, which are essentially straws made of the cookie itself. While Oreo O's were a hit in the cereal aisle, Oreos are first and foremost cookies, but Nabisco still wanted to join in on the fun.

It doesn't seem Nabisco made any public statement regarding the end of Oreo Sippers, but they seemed to disappear around 2012 and fans were quick to notice. Many were willing to put up a fight, with constant inquiries and even petitions to bring the sipping cookie back. After years of radio silence, Nabisco made a vague comment on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that provided zero updates on the treat but left fans hopeful by proclaiming, "Never say never" in response to sippers making their way back on shelves.

For devoted supporters, there is some good news, but it may take some effort. Japan released Oreo Wafer Rolls which are probably as close as we'll get to Oreo Sippers until Nabisco steps back in. They appear to look and taste the same, although unfortunately, they don't have the same straw functionality. While not designed for sipping milk, Oreo Wafer Rolls still hit the spot.