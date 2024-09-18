The Iconic Tupperware Brand Officially Files For Bankruptcy

In a move that is surprising virtually nobody, Tupperware has officially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. The brand has been on a steady decline for a decade, with the bankruptcy filing amounting to only the latest attempt on the part of the company to stave off complete dissolution.

Although it doesn't tell the whole story, Tupperware's stock price does have an alarming tale to tell. The company started back in the 1940s thanks to the efforts of the chemist Earl Tupper. The company went public in 1996 and reached an all time high of $96.43 per share in December of 2013. At the time of writing, the stock price has dropped to a crushing $0.51. But while the stock price does give us some insight, pinpointing exactly where the blame lies in Tupperware's fall is complicated.

To put it briefly, the company has suffered from an inability to adapt to a digital marketplace and to shifting consumer preferences. According to Axios, roughly 80% of Tupperware's sales are direct sales, meaning the consumer is coming directly to Tupperware to purchase a product (often as part of the odd social practice known as Tupperware Parties) as opposed to purchasing through a major retailer (either digital or physical). Tupperware teamed up with Target in 2022, but it appears to have been too little, too late. And with more consumers preferring non-plastic food storage containers, plastic Tupperware products simply lost much of their appeal to a new generation.