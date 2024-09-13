Why Are All These Pizza Chain Restaurants Filing For Bankruptcy?

It's no secret that the economy has been in turmoil for the last few years, both nationally and globally. The lockdowns that were mandated due to the pandemic left many businesses scratching away at what little capital they had on hand in the hopes of surviving until the uncertainty was over. Many businesses didn't make it and, although the pace has slowed, there are still plenty of businesses reeling from that event. Combine those trying times with abnormally high inflation, and you've got yourself a recipe for bankruptcy.

An interesting pressure point in all of this appears to be pizza chain restaurants. Even if many people feel restaurant price hikes are justifiable in light of these economic pressures, people are still going to eat out less as they look for ways to tighten their fiscal belt. This has led to an alarming rise in bankruptcy filings from pizza chains that were more or less thriving just a few years ago.

Although the details will differ from company to company, these bankruptcy proceedings can be attributed to a combination of over-leveraged balance sheets, a lengthy shutdown that demolished incoming sales, and the rising cost of food and other goods necessary to run these companies. It appears the worst is behind us, but don't forget that these same economic forces decimated small businesses across the nation. Let's take a closer look at three of the struggling pizza chains: Chuck E. Cheese, California Pizza Kitchen, and MOD Pizza.