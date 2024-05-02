New Data Shows How Restaurant Guests Really Feel About Price Hikes

A new survey from the restaurant software company Toast offers some interesting insight into how the dining public feels about eating out. A headline statistic from the blind poll of 850 respondents addresses prices. When asked if recent price increases at restaurants were justified because of inflation and other economic forces, 90% of respondents said that price increases were at least somewhat justified, with 41% of people responding that they felt the price increases were fully justified. That left only 10% of people claiming they were completely unjustified.

As inflation continues to impact the economy, food prices are steadily climbing and will remain high even after inflation returns to a normal range. Even though restaurants are buying their ingredients wholesale, their budget is still affected by these price increases, and pushing up the cost of a meal is one way to keep their doors from closing for good. As the survey indicates, most people understand this at a general level.

It is interesting to note that the plurality of respondents (49%) felt price increases were "somewhat justified." It's a good example of how ambiguous survey results can be since we don't know what exactly people mean by this. This could indicate that people are confused about how pricing works, they may think that restaurants already have a wide enough margin, or they could just be resentful of inflationary pressures in general and expressing dissatisfaction.