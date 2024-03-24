Casual Dining Restaurants Took A Sales Hit In Late 2023

It seems like a given that a years-long nationwide recession will see winners and losers. "Girl dinner," for instance, was a total winner. Sit-down casual restaurants, on the other hand, didn't enjoy the same victory last year. In the second fiscal quarter (Q2) of 2023, same-store sales were up by 6% or more industry-wide, which dropped to 2.8% in Q3, and finally fell to 1.7% by Q4, reports Restaurant Business. But, that still counts as growth, right? Technically yes, but these consistently falling figures might indicate a more dire industry forecast. Still, there have been exceptions to these grim trends. For instance, Wingstop had an awesome 2023, and full-service health foods concept First Watch demonstrated 5% same-store sales growth.

The primary culprit is inflation, which has kept restaurants' operating costs relentlessly high and kept consumers' wallets scant. Looking forward, Mintel's Economic Outlook Report predicts, "Some consumers will see the rising cost of eating at home as a reason to dine out," but that in general, consumers are likely to select eateries that emphasize high-value, quality food, decent portion sizes, and pleasant atmosphere.

It's been tough enough for beloved neighborhood favorites to avoid shutting down, let alone for new dining concepts to open. (It's not easy being green.) As of February 2023, there were roughly 72,000 fewer restaurants in America than there were in 2019. Could this period of economic difficulty usher in an era of stagnation across the food scene at large?