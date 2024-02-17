Texas Roadhouse Is Raising Its Prices For The Third Time In Under A Year

The Instagram bio of Texas Roadhouse's official social media account promises "Legendary Food, Legendary Service." It does not, however, promise legendary value. Texas Roadhouse raised its prices by 2.7% last October. Now, the chain is already gearing up to do it again, making this the third price increase in less than a year. (We love the Cactus Blossom as much as the next foodie, but this is getting a little ridiculous.)

This time, menu prices are slated to increase by 2.2%, which could occur sometime near the end of March. Considering the 2.2% menu price hike in April 2023, Texas Roadhouse will be 7.1% more expensive in April 2024 compared to just one year prior. A fourth price hike doesn't seem to be outside of the realm of possibility, either.

During an earnings call with investors on February 15, Texas Roadhouse CFO Chris Monroe explained that this third menu price increase is all about combating inflation. Monroe also cited other economic stressors like state-mandated minimum wage increases (a growing national trend and a huge victory for low-wage workers in America), competitor restaurant prices, and consumer traffic patterns. Raking in a little extra money per tater skin or sirloin steak, says Monroe, will help offset the effects of inflation on the steakhouse. (Inflation-weary customers, meanwhile, might wonder when their reprieve is coming.) Although, notably, these supposed motivators for the menu price hike haven't seemed to slow the company's growth any.