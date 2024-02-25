Wingstop Plans To Debut An Online Ordering Platform On April 1

Rather than return to in-store dining, many foodies have embraced the pandemic-promoted shift toward online ordering with gusto. Now, Wingstop is rolling out a new e-marketplace created for consumers like these. Introducing: MyWingstop. The digital platform is slated for a nationwide rollout on April 1. But wait: Longtime fans might point out that Wingstop already has an official mobile app called Wingsider. How is this new online ordering platform different? According to CEO Michael Skipworth, via QSR, MyWingstop is all about the individualized approach. That goal will be realized through using first-party data and greater personalization, ideally keeping customers coming back (and coming back often).

During the fourth fiscal quarter (Q4) of 2023, same-store sales enjoyed a 21.2% year-over-year increase, and Wingstop attracted a record amount of new customers. The fast-casual chain's new booming customer demographic is reportedly led by high-income, non-parents who place multiple frequent orders and prefer to place those orders online. MyWingstop was ostensibly created with these folks in mind.

Now, as the sun sets on Wingsider and rises on e-commerce platforms at large, MyWingstop is helping maintain brand relevance. This latest e-expansion is all about knowing your audience, and Wingstop's audience wants to order their wings online, pick 'em up, and enjoy 'em at home. (The chain's genuinely hilarious meme-forward Instagram page also demonstrates spot-on customer awareness and relevance.)