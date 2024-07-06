MOD Pizza Reportedly Weighs Bankruptcy After Shuttering 26 Locations This Year

MOD Pizza, one of Seattle's hometown heroes in the fast-casual restaurant scene, is reportedly exploring bankruptcy options while simultaneously searching for a buyer. After launching in 2008 as a family-owned enterprise, it eventually morphed into a nationwide chain with 553 locations by the end of 2023. That was a marked increase from the previous year in both physical locations and sales revenue, which reached $699.2 million, as reported by Technomic (via Nation's Restaurant News). But seemingly abrupt changes were on the way.

By early 2024, MOD Pizza had a new CEO and 26 store closures, due to underperforming locations across at least 10 states and Washington D.C. Five were in California and two were located in its home-base of Washington State. April brought a new chief marketing officer, but by early July, the Wall Street Journal reported the company had retained financial and legal advisors to explore future options, including potential bankruptcy.

When it comes to major pizza chains, MOD is considered one of the biggest in the fast-casual category. The company's potential loss of viability could mean a big blow to employees and loyal customers. As part of the popular build-your-own pizza concept, MOD has thrived with a modern, cutting-edge persona and millennial-friendly ambiance. But there's more to the MOD Pizza story, including its foundational focus on positive social impact, plus a slew of core food-related commitments aligning with perspectives of newer generations.