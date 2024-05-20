What Red Lobster's Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Means For Its Remaining Locations

Last week, Red Lobster suddenly closed at least 48 locations nationwide. Now, according to a press release issued on May 19, 2024, the longstanding casual seafood restaurant chain has officially filed for voluntary Chapter 11 bankruptcy. After 2023's backfire of the iconic Ultimate Endless Shrimp promotion (which was a huge hit with customers, but "ultimately" cost the company more than it profited), Red Lobster lost a whopping $22 million in 2023 alone.

Back in January, Thiraphong Chansiri, CEO of the chain's parent company, Thai Union Group, explained in a press release that "the combination of [the] COVID-19 pandemic, sustained industry headwinds, higher interest rates, and rising material and labor costs" resulted in devastating "prolonged negative financial contributions" for Thai Union, causing the company to pull out of its financial arrangement with Red Lobster. As the chain steadily accrued more and more unpaid debt, dozens of locations finally closed their doors.

Still, even with the recent mass closure, Red Lobster continues to be the largest seafood restaurant company in the world with roughly 650 remaining locations – all of which will remain open and operating as usual during the Chapter 11 process. As it moves forward toward rebuilding, Red Lobster will also be working with some influx of funds from the $100 million debtor-in-possession ("DIP") financing from its existing lenders, as well as extra money from auctioning off the kitchen equipment from its nearly 50 shuttered restaurant locations.