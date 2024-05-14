Red Lobster Suddenly Closed Dozens Of Locations. Is This The End?

The downstream effects of years of high inflation are beginning to rear their ugly head and Red Lobster could be going down with the ship. Surprising only those of us who haven't been paying attention, Red Lobster has announced the sudden closure of at least 48 different locations nationwide – one of the largest mass closures in the company's history — alongside news that the closed restaurants' equipment will be liquidated and auctioned off. California and Florida are getting hit the worst, with the loss of five locations each. Its website claims over 700 locations across the globe, which means a jaw-dropping 7% of the company's locations are vanishing overnight.

But the worst may be yet to come. In 2020, Thailand-based seafood distributor Thai Union purchased a controlling share in Red Lobster, effectively becoming the owner of the company. A series of bad decisions — which we'll get into in a second — has compounded the financial strain all restaurant chains have been facing in this economy, leading to several years of significant losses for Red Lobster. Thai Union has announced its plans to divest from the company at an expected loss of $530 million.

It was only last month that Red Lobster was reportedly considering filing for Chapter 11 bankruptcy thanks to a mountain of debt that seems only to be growing. Consistent lack of profitability, rising debts, key shareholders divesting from the company, and sudden mass closures aren't typical metrics of a healthy business that has plenty of people speculating if Red Lobster's days are numbered.