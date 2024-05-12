Red Lobster Owner In Talks To Sell Stake After $22 Million Loss In 2023

The well-publicized travails of Red Lobster continue as 2024 progresses, most recently with news that owner Thai Union Group is actively engaged in selling its 49% share of the company. This follows a stated $22 million loss for Red Lobster in 2023 and reported legal consultations for debt restructuring via Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

It's not the first mention of divestiture by Thai Union, which revealed in January 2024 its intent to sell Red Lobster. In a consequent February earnings call, it informed investors of preparations for the bidding process. It appears the action has now moved from bidding to active negotiations with potential buyers, per a financial filing by Thai Union.

Expectations of one-time investor gains from the sale are low, considering the chain's poor performance over time. Coupled with Red Lobster's losses in the final two quarters of 2023, culminating in the staggering $22 million annual loss, are apparent issues with mismanagement, corporate turnover, increasing market competition, pandemic-related transformations, and a changing customer base. This follows reported declines of at least 5% in casual restaurant dining from 2013 to 2023, according to researchers from Technomic. Miscalculations on how to revive business at the nearly 650 Red Lobster locations have added significant fuel to the fire.