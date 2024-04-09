We Tried Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp And Lived To Review The Experience

Situated in strip malls and along highways throughout the United States, Red Lobster is among the most well-known chain restaurants in the country. It's a proverbial seafood haven, bringing the bounty of the sea to all corners of America at reasonable prices. Its menu is brimming with specials and iconic classics, from the aptly named Lobsterfest to the chain's beloved Cheddar Bay biscuits. Perhaps none of Red Lobster's deals have quite as much sway as its Ultimate Endless Shrimp.

While plenty of chain restaurants have versions of all-you-can-eat gimmicks, Red Lobster's Ultimate Endless Shrimp exists in a category of its own. What started as a promotion to bring in more customers eventually became so successful that Red Lobster made it a permanent menu item in the summer of 2023. It wound up being a bit too popular at its original price point, though; the chain lost $11 million in the same quarter that Ultimate Endless Shrimp was affixed to the permanent menu, per CNN.

And though Red Lobster has since adjusted its prices to account for Ultimate Endless Shrimp's popularity, I knew that, when presented with the opportunity, I had to sample this lavish offering of seafood decadence for myself.