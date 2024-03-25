The Quick 3-Ingredient Shrimp Cocktail Sauce For When You're In A Pinch

Have you ever been tempted by a fishmonger's bounty of gorgeous, fresh, plump shrimp and found yourself impulsively purchasing a pound or two with the thought that they'll make a delicious shrimp cocktail? You hurry home with your haul and go to the trouble of brewing up a court bouillon, poaching the shellfish, and chilling them down only to discover you've forgotten a crucial element: You have no cocktail sauce. Sweet, slightly-briny shrimp are indeed a delight, but the bracing tang of that dip is de rigueur.

Well don't worry too much, because you just might have everything you need on hand for a classic cocktail sauce that is powerfully punchy and better than store-bought by leaps and bounds. Most everyone has ketchup in the fridge, so start by adding a half or whole cup, depending on how much sauce you'll need, to a mixing bowl. Into this, stir a heaping tablespoon of jarred grated horseradish, noting that you can start with less or dilute with extra ketchup if the result is too pungent. Finally, the kicker that most people might not think of is a teaspoon or two of fresh squeezed lemon juice and some grated fresh lemon zest to add fruity brightness to the sauce. Stir thoroughly, taste, and adjust as you see fit before refrigerating the sauce to meld the flavors.