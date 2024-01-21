How To Cook The Main Ingredient For Shrimp Cocktail

We've all been there before: You're at a party with an admirable spread of food, and crowning the buffet is a gorgeous, icy-cold shrimp cocktail. You load your plate up with plump crustacean tails and spicy horseradish-tinged sauce, only to take a bite and hear that metaphorical sad trombone of disappointment sound out. The shrimp is wan, flavorless, and spongy. What should be a celebration of sweet shellfish is nothing more than an insipid means of conveyance for cocktail sauce. But it doesn't have to be this way. The problem lies in undue confidence people have in how easy it is to cook shrimp, and it is, but there is plenty of room for error. Just a little bit more effort and know-how, though, can be the difference between shrimp that fall flat and shrimp that sings.

First off, boiling shrimp is never in order. The sensitive meat requires a gentle approach. That's why we recommend quickly poaching the shrimp until just done by bringing liquid to a boil then removing it from the heat before adding the shrimp. It also helps to flavor the water with aromatics tied in a bundle. Our go-to combo includes, parsley, garlic, peppercorns, onion, celery, and carrot for a poaching medium that imbues the shrimp with a depth of flavor.