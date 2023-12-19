14 Secrets Of Red Lobster You'll Wish You Knew Sooner

Since its establishment in 1968, Red Lobster has gained a reputation for generous portions, affordable prices, and irresistible all-you-can-eat deals. That's probably the extent of your Red Lobster knowledge, but beneath the surface of America's celebrated chain seafood restaurant lies a treasure trove of secrets waiting to be unveiled. For instance, have you ever wondered why you always receive an extra Cheddar Bay Biscuit? Or why the Endless Snow Crab promotion was never repeated?

Fear not — we've got the answers to these intriguing questions and more. Join us as we delve into the world of off-menu delights and unveil healthy, flavorful dishes to order when you're watching your waistline. You'll also discover which items to approach with caution and learn how to unlock a sea of freebies by enrolling in the My Red Lobster Rewards program. Make sure to read these tips before setting sail on your next Red Lobster adventure. Your curiosity, taste buds, and wallet will thank you for it.