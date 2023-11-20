The Actual Difference Between Zeppole And Beignets

We've been there: While frequenting your local Italian café and noticing a delectable stack of fluffy beignets in the display window, you may have been left scratching your head and questioning to yourself, "I thought those were French?" You weren't wrong — they are, indeed, French, however, Italy happens to have its own version of the famous fried pastries adored across New Orleans. Known as zeppole, the Italian rendition of a beignet may look similar with its crispy outside buried in a mound of powdered sugar, but in reality, their composition is a bit different.

Understandably, confusing the two is an easy mix-up. Both sweet treats are traditionally made from choux pastry, which is a sweet mixture made to be heated on the stove. It has a consistency somewhere in the middle of a batter and a dough, but when used in zeppole, the mixture tends to be a bit stickier than when it's made for beignets. What's more, the zeppole mixture is spoon-dropped or piped into oil, rather than being shaped by hand into a square or rectangle like beignets usually are. While beignets are almost always exclusively drowned in a shower of powdered sugar, you might also see zeppole topped with cinnamon sugar or granulated sugar instead.